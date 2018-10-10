Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 6: Tight ends

Start 'Em & Sit 'Em is the ultimate weekly look at NFL matchups and how they'll affect your fantasy football team. Fantasy superstars such as Todd Gurley and Antonio Brown will not be featured. All player matchups are based on PPR scoring system. NFL researchers Matt Frederick and Michael Florio have contributed to the column. For your final starting lineup decisions, check our weekly fantasy football lineup rankings.
Byes: Detroit Lions, New Orleans Saints
Start 'Em
Start of the Week - Austin Hooper vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Listed as a start 'em last week, Hooper came up big with nine catches and almost 17 PPR points in a loss to the Steelers. Next up is a date with the Buccaneers, who have allowed the most yards (103.8 YPG) and the most PPR points (20.13 PPG) to opposing tight ends. Hooper is still a free agent in most NFL.com leagues, so go and get him.
Eric Ebron vs. New York Jets
Ebron is coming off a career game against the Patriots, and he's a cinch starter when the Colts head to New York to face the Jets. Gang Green has been brutal against slot receivers this season, allowing three touchdowns and the third-most yards (659) after five weeks. Ebron has run most of his routes from the slot in 2018.
Cameron Brate vs. Atlanta Falcons
Brate's value is on the rise, as the Buccaneers are expected to be without O.J. Howard this week due to an injured knee. The veteran has a great rapport with quarterback Jameis Winston too, and a matchup against the Falcons looks like a serious barnburner on paper. Consider Brate a potential top-10 tight end this week.
C.J. Uzomah vs. Pittsburgh Steelers
Uzomah didn't put up a big stat line last week, but he played 92 percent of the snaps and should see his share of targets this week against the Steelers. Their defense has been dreadful against the tight end spot, allowing an average of 84.8 yards and the second-most PPR points (20.1 PPG) to opposing tight ends in 2018.
Start 'Em: Jimmy Graham vs. San Francisco 49ers (Mon.), George Kittle at Green Bay Packers (Mon.)
Sleepers: Vance McDonald at Cincinnati Bengals, Jeff Heuerman vs. Los Angeles Rams
Sit 'Em
Sit of the Week - David Njoku vs. Los Angeles Chargers
Njoku posted a nice stat line in last week's win over the Ravens, and he's on the fringe of being a TE1 due to the lack of depth at the position. Just keep in mind that the Chargers defense has allowed just one score and an average of 9.64 PPR points per game to opposing tight ends. Don't be surprised if Njoku struggles.
Trey Burton vs. Miami Dolphins
Burton is a hard player to sit at a super-thin position, so consider this a warning because of his matchup in Miami. The Dolphins have allowed just two touchdowns to receivers coming out of the slot, and tight ends have averaged the eighth-fewest PPR points against them. Burton's recent target share also leaves much to be desired.
Antonio Gates vs. Cleveland Browns
Gates is a future Hall of Famer, and this week's matchup against the Browns might make some consider him a streamable option. I'd reject that notion, however, as the veteran is playing on just 35 percent of the snaps and ranks tied for 24th in targets among tight ends with guys like Mark Andrews and Ian Thomas. Fade him this week.
Geoff Swaim vs. Jacksonville Jaguars
Swaim has seen his value rise in recent weeks, even being tabbed as a potential sleeper now that he's a bigger part of the Cowboys pass attack. However, an upcoming matchup against the Jaguars makes him a fade for me even at a thin position. Tight ends have scored just one touchdown versus Jacksonville's defense so far this year.
Sit 'Em: Niles Paul at Dallas Cowboys, Hayden Hurst at Tennessee Titans
Busts: Jared Cook vs. Seattle Seahawks (London), Charles Clay at Minnesota Vikings
