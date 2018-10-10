Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 6: Tight ends

Start 'Em & Sit 'Em is the ultimate weekly look at NFL matchups and how they'll affect your fantasy football team. Fantasy superstars such as Todd Gurley and Antonio Brown will not be featured. All player matchups are based on PPR scoring system. NFL researchers Matt Frederick and Michael Florio have contributed to the column. For your final starting lineup decisions, check our weekly fantasy football lineup rankings.

Select An Option... Quarterbacks Running Backs Wide Receivers Tight Ends Defense Kickers

Byes: Detroit Lions, New Orleans Saints

Sit 'Em vs. Sit of the Week - David Njoku vs. Los Angeles Chargers Njoku posted a nice stat line in last week's win over the Ravens, and he's on the fringe of being a TE1 due to the lack of depth at the position. Just keep in mind that the Chargers defense has allowed just one score and an average of 9.64 PPR points per game to opposing tight ends. Don't be surprised if Njoku struggles. vs. Trey Burton vs. Miami Dolphins Burton is a hard player to sit at a super-thin position, so consider this a warning because of his matchup in Miami. The Dolphins have allowed just two touchdowns to receivers coming out of the slot, and tight ends have averaged the eighth-fewest PPR points against them. Burton's recent target share also leaves much to be desired. vs. Antonio Gates vs. Cleveland Browns Gates is a future Hall of Famer, and this week's matchup against the Browns might make some consider him a streamable option. I'd reject that notion, however, as the veteran is playing on just 35 percent of the snaps and ranks tied for 24th in targets among tight ends with guys like Mark Andrews and Ian Thomas. Fade him this week. vs. Geoff Swaim vs. Jacksonville Jaguars Swaim has seen his value rise in recent weeks, even being tabbed as a potential sleeper now that he's a bigger part of the Cowboys pass attack. However, an upcoming matchup against the Jaguars makes him a fade for me even at a thin position. Tight ends have scored just one touchdown versus Jacksonville's defense so far this year. Sit 'Em: Niles Paul at Dallas Cowboys, Hayden Hurst at Tennessee Titans

Busts: Jared Cook vs. Seattle Seahawks (London), Charles Clay at Minnesota Vikings

Michael Fabiano is an award-winning fantasy football analyst on NFL.com and NFL Network and a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association (FSWA) Hall of Fame. You can follow Michael on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube and Instagram for all of the latest fantasy football news, notes and in-depth analysis!