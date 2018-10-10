Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 6: Wide receivers

Start 'Em & Sit 'Em is the ultimate weekly look at NFL matchups and how they'll affect your fantasy football team. Fantasy superstars such as Todd Gurley and Antonio Brown will not be featured. All player matchups are based on PPR scoring system. NFL researchers Matt Frederick and Michael Florio have contributed to the column. For your final starting lineup decisions, check our weekly fantasy football lineup rankings.

Byes: Detroit Lions, New Orleans Saints

Start 'Em vs. Start of the Week - Tyler Boyd vs. Pittsburgh Steelers Boyd might have given you a stinker last week, but I'd keep him in your starting lineup based on a great matchup against the Steelers. Their defense has allowed the second-most yards (721), four touchdowns and the second-most PPR points per game to slot receivers. Boyd has run 67 percent of his routes from the slot. vs. Robert Woods vs. Denver Broncos The Rams lost Brandin Cooks and Cooper Kupp to concussions last week, leaving Woods to see more of the target share in Seattle. Even if both players are cleared to return, I still like the USC product to be a big part of the offense against a Broncos defense that allowed 547 yards and four scores to opposing receivers split out wide. vs. Julian Edelman vs. Kansas City Chiefs Edelman returned from a four-game suspension and saw a team-high nine targets in a win over the Colts, and he'll remain a terrific PPR option when the Chiefs come to town. Their defense has allowed 29.3 points per game on the road this season, and slot receivers have averaged 8.8 catches per game to opposing slot receivers. vs. Mohamed Sanu vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers Listed as a sleeper last week, Sanu produced 17.2 PPR points in a loss to the Steelers. I'd keep him active this week against the Buccaneers, who have surrendered the most yards (745), the most touchdowns (7) and the most PPR points (43.17) to slot receivers. That's where Sanu has run 75.7 percent of his routes in 2018. vs. DeSean Jackson vs. Atlanta Falcons Jackson and Chris Godwin are both solid starters (besides the obvious Mike Evans) among Bucs wide receivers against a Falcons defense that's been shredded by the position at home. In fact, wideouts have averaged more than 52 PPR points per game against them on their home turf. Expect an extremely high-scoring affair. Start 'Em: Quincy Enunwa vs. Indianapolis Colts, Mike Williams at Cleveland Browns

Sleepers: Christian Kirk at Minnesota Vikings, Chester Rogers at New York Jets

Sit 'Em vs. Sit of the Week - Corey Davis vs. Baltimore Ravens Davis, listed as a sit 'em last week, finished with four catches and 8.9 PPR points in a loss to the Bills. I'd keep him on the fantasy sidelines once again, as a matchup versus the Ravens is a difficult one. Their defense has allowed the second-fewest yards (363) and have four interceptions when defending receivers split out wide. vs. Jordy Nelson vs. Seattle Seahawks Nelson has been on a hot streak in recent weeks, which will make it tough to bench him in fantasy leagues. Keep this in mind, however ... Nelson leads all Raiders wideouts in routes run out of the slot, and Seattle's defense has surrendered just 340 yards with no touchdowns to slot receivers. Consider Nelson a gamble for fantasy owners. vs. Allen Robinson vs. Miami Dolphins Robinson has been a disappointment for fantasy owners thus far, and I'd beware him this week against CB Xavien Howard and the Dolphins. Their defense has surrendered just one touchdown to receivers who are split out wide, and opposing quarterbacks have been held to a 73.7 passer rating when target those wideouts. vs. Kenny Stills vs. Chicago Bears Stills had a hot start to the season, but he's fallen on hard times with a combined 10.7 PPR points in his last two games. He should ride the fantasy pine this week, as the Dolphins welcome a Bears team that fields one of the best defenses in the league. Chicago has allowed just four touchdown catches to wideouts in their first four games. vs. Jamison Crowder vs. Carolina Panthers The Redskins passing game is a bit of a mess right now, leaving Crowder on the outside looking in for most fantasy owners. He's unlikely to make much noise against the Panthers, who have allowed the fourth-fewest yards (313), no touchdown receptions and the third-fewest PPR points to opposing slot receivers this season. Sit 'Em: Nelson Agholor at New York Giants (Thur.), Dede Westbrook at Dallas Cowboys

Busts: Devin Funchess at Washington Redskins, Michael Crabtree at Tennessee Titans

