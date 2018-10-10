Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 6: Running backs

Start 'Em & Sit 'Em is the ultimate weekly look at NFL matchups and how they'll affect your fantasy football team. Fantasy superstars such as Todd Gurley and Antonio Brown will not be featured. All player matchups are based on PPR scoring system. NFL researchers Matt Frederick and Michael Florio have contributed to the column. For your final starting lineup decisions, check our weekly fantasy football lineup rankings.
Byes: Detroit Lions, New Orleans Saints
Start 'Em
Start of the Week - Sony Michel vs. Kansas City Chiefs
Michel has taken on a big role in the Patriots offense, and he's a solid start in what should be a shootout against the Chiefs. Their defense has allowed the third-most scrimmage yards (188.4 YPG), the second-most (tied) total touchdowns (7) and the second-most PPR points per game to opposing running backs after five weeks this season.
T.J. Yeldon vs. Dallas Cowboys
Listed as a start 'em last week, Yeldon produced eight catches and 26.2 PPR points in a loss to the Chiefs. Next up is a date with the Cowboys, who allowed eight catches and 19.9 PPR points to Alfred Blue last week. With Leonard Fournette (hamstring) out once again, Yeldon will see a full workload in this matchup at Jerry's World.
Jordan Howard vs. Miami Dolphins
Howard has been a bit of a disappointment for fantasy owners this season, but he's still a viable No. 2 back in a positive matchup against the Dolphins. Their defense has been banged up, which is part of the reason backs have averaged the seventh-most rushing yards (101.8 YPG) and the fourth-most PPR points (31.7 PPG) this season.
Marshawn Lynch vs. Seattle Seahawks
Revenge! Lynch was a disappointment in last week's loss to the Chargers, but how can you bench him in his first game against his old team? Beast Mode will no doubt look to make a statement against the Seahawks, who surrendered three rushing touchdowns to Todd Gurley last week. Consider Lynch a borderline RB2/RB3.
Chris Carson vs. Oakland Raiders
The Seahawks look to have moved to a run-based offense in recent weeks, making Carson a worthwhile flex starter in most leagues. He also has a great matchup next on the schedule, as the Raiders have surrendered an average of 5.1 yards per rushing attempt and the seventh-most PPR points (28.4 PPG) to enemy running backs.
Start 'Em: James White vs. Kansas City Chiefs, Phillip Lindsay vs. Los Angeles Rams
Sleepers: Corey Clement at New York Giants (Thur.), Aaron Jones vs. San Francisco 49ers (Mon.)
Sit 'Em
Sit of the Week - LeSean McCoy vs. Houston Texans
McCoy put up his best game of the season last week, and he still scored a modest 12.8 PPR points. If that's his ceiling, fantasy owners are in big trouble. I'd beware the veteran this week against the Texans, who have held opposing runners to 3.4 yards per attempt and four total touchdowns after their first five games of the season.
Kenyan Drake vs. Chicago Bears
It's tough to bench Drake after he put up such a big stat line against the Bengals last week, but a game against the Bears is anything but favorable. Their defense has allowed just 2.93 rushing yards per attempt to backs, and the position has averaged a mere 3.3 catches per game as well. I would fade the Drake this weekend.
Alex Collins vs. Tennessee Titans
Collins was supposed to become a reliable No. 2 fantasy option, but he's fumbled the ball and lost touches to Javorius Allen instead. In fact, the latter leads all Ravens backs in snaps and touches. Also, the Titans have still not given up a touchdown and are allowing the fifth-fewest PPR points (16.8 PPG) to opposing running backs.
Alfred Morris vs. Green Bay Packers
Morris will see a greater workload in the absence of Matt Breida, so he could be considered a volume-based flex starter for those in need. Just keep in mind that game script could be a big problem against the Packers. What's more, their defense has allowed an average of just 15.7 PPR points per game to opposing running backs at home.
Derrick Henry vs. Baltimore Ravens
Henry has split snaps and touches with Dion Lewis, and neither back has been much of an option for fantasy fans in standard leagues. That's going to remain the situation against the Ravens, who have allowed runners an average of just 3.7 yards per attempt and the second-fewest PPR points (14.7 PPG) to the position this year.
Sit 'Em: Adrian Peterson vs. Carolina Panthers, Peyton Barber at Atlanta Falcons
Busts: Carlos Hyde vs. Los Angeles Chargers, Dion Lewis vs. Baltimore Ravens
