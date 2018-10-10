Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 6: Running backs

Start 'Em & Sit 'Em is the ultimate weekly look at NFL matchups and how they'll affect your fantasy football team. Fantasy superstars such as Todd Gurley and Antonio Brown will not be featured. All player matchups are based on PPR scoring system. NFL researchers Matt Frederick and Michael Florio have contributed to the column. For your final starting lineup decisions, check our weekly fantasy football lineup rankings.

Byes: Detroit Lions, New Orleans Saints

Sit 'Em vs. Sit of the Week - LeSean McCoy vs. Houston Texans McCoy put up his best game of the season last week, and he still scored a modest 12.8 PPR points. If that's his ceiling, fantasy owners are in big trouble. I'd beware the veteran this week against the Texans, who have held opposing runners to 3.4 yards per attempt and four total touchdowns after their first five games of the season. vs. Kenyan Drake vs. Chicago Bears It's tough to bench Drake after he put up such a big stat line against the Bengals last week, but a game against the Bears is anything but favorable. Their defense has allowed just 2.93 rushing yards per attempt to backs, and the position has averaged a mere 3.3 catches per game as well. I would fade the Drake this weekend. vs. Alex Collins vs. Tennessee Titans Collins was supposed to become a reliable No. 2 fantasy option, but he's fumbled the ball and lost touches to Javorius Allen instead. In fact, the latter leads all Ravens backs in snaps and touches. Also, the Titans have still not given up a touchdown and are allowing the fifth-fewest PPR points (16.8 PPG) to opposing running backs. vs. Alfred Morris vs. Green Bay Packers Morris will see a greater workload in the absence of Matt Breida, so he could be considered a volume-based flex starter for those in need. Just keep in mind that game script could be a big problem against the Packers. What's more, their defense has allowed an average of just 15.7 PPR points per game to opposing running backs at home. vs. Derrick Henry vs. Baltimore Ravens Henry has split snaps and touches with Dion Lewis, and neither back has been much of an option for fantasy fans in standard leagues. That's going to remain the situation against the Ravens, who have allowed runners an average of just 3.7 yards per attempt and the second-fewest PPR points (14.7 PPG) to the position this year. Sit 'Em: Adrian Peterson vs. Carolina Panthers, Peyton Barber at Atlanta Falcons

Busts: Carlos Hyde vs. Los Angeles Chargers, Dion Lewis vs. Baltimore Ravens

