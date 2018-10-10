Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 6: Quarterbacks

Start 'Em & Sit 'Em is the ultimate weekly look at NFL matchups and how they'll affect your fantasy football team. Fantasy superstars such as Todd Gurley and Antonio Brown will not be featured. All player matchups are based on PPR scoring system. NFL researchers Matt Frederick and Michael Florio have contributed to the column. For your final starting lineup decisions, check our weekly fantasy football lineup rankings.

Byes: Detroit Lions, New Orleans Saints

Start 'Em vs. Start of the Week - Matt Ryan vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers Ryan stunk up Heinz Field last week, scoring 14.4 fantasy points despite a great matchup. I'd keep the faith in him this week, however, as he returns home to face a bad Buccaneers defense that has allowed 37.4 fantasy points per game to quarterbacks on the road. Ryan is a good bet for a 20-plus point performance this week. vs. Kirk Cousins vs. Arizona Cardinals Cousins put up a bad number in last week's win over the Eagles, but fantasy fans should keep him in their lineups when the Cardinals come to town. Arizona's defense has allowed an average of 19.5 fantasy points per game to quarterbacks on the road, so I like Cousins to make some noise for the Vikes and fantasy fans alike. vs. Andrew Luck vs. New York Jets Say what you will about his arm strength, Luck has been producing good numbers for fantasy owners. He's had 22-plus points in two straight games, including a 22.6 pointer in last week's loss to the Patriots. I like him to remain hot against a Jets team that just allowed 20-plus points to Case Keenum at home last weekend. vs. Russell Wilson vs. Oakland Raiders Wilson has been tough to trust after his first five games, but he eased the minds of fantasy fans with a 19-plus point effort in last week's loss to the Rams. Next up is a matchup in London against the Raiders, who have surrendered 10 total touchdowns to signal-callers. Consider Wilson a low-end No. 1 quarterback in an overseas contest. vs. Jameis Winston vs. Atlanta Falcons He's back! Winston will start his first game of the 2018 season, and I like him to return with a big stat line against the Falcons. Their defense has been vulnerable at home, allowing 34.7 points per game. What's more, quarterbacks have averaged a ridiculous 32.37 fantasy points per game against them in Atlanta. Fire up Winston. Start 'Em: Jared Goff at Denver Broncos, Andy Dalton vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

Sleepers: Blake Bortles at Dallas Cowboys, Baker Mayfield vs. Los Angeles Chargers

Sit 'Em vs. Sit of the Week - Ben Roethlisberger vs. Cincinnati Bengals Big Ben produced 21.6 fantasy points in last week's win over Atlanta, but I'd be fading him ahead of a road matchup in Cincinnati. He's failed to produce 15-plus fantasy points in six of his last eight roadies against the Bengals, and quarterbacks have averaged just 12.8 fantasy points per game against them at home this year. vs. Philip Rivers vs. Cleveland Browns Rivers has been gold for fantasy owners this season, scoring 21-plus points in all but one of his first five starts. However, he'll have a low floor when he matches up against the Browns this week. Cleveland's defense has given up just 7.99 fantasy points per game to quarterbacks on their home field in 2018, so beware Rivers. vs. Derek Carr vs. Seattle Seahawks Aside from his 31.6-point outburst in Week 4, Carr has been a below-average fantasy quarterback after five games. I'd keep him on the sidelines this week, as the Seahawks have surrendered the seventh-fewest passing yards (239.6) and the fifth-fewest fantasy points (13.8) to opposing fantasy quarterbacks so far this season. vs. Mitchell Trubisky vs. Miami Dolphins The last time Trubisky was on the gridiron, he was throwing for six touchdowns. Of course, that was a home game against a terrible Tampa Bay defense. This time he's on the road against the Dolphins, who have given up an average of just 12.59 fantasy points to quarterbacks overall and a mere 8.95 points on their home turf. vs. Marcus Mariota vs. Baltimore Ravens Mariota followed up a monster performance against the Eagles in Week 4 with a stinker last week, making it tough to trust him as a regular fantasy starter. An upcoming matchup against the Ravens makes him a fade for me, as Baltimore has allowed six touchdown passes and a mere 13.5 fantasy points per game to quarterbacks. Sit 'Em: Dak Prescott vs. Jacksonville Jaguars, Ryan Tannehill vs. Chicago Bears

Busts: Joe Flacco at Tennessee Titans, Eli Manning vs. Philadelphia Eagles (Thur.)

