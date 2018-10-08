Fantasy Live Podcast: Restoring Order

Marcas Grant and Michael Fabiano are in studio to review everything in fantasy from Week 5! The guys start off with the biggest headlines such as the injuries to two Rams receivers and Matt Breida potentially missing time (4:38). Next, Marcas and Fabs get into the segment 'Running Back Redux' going over the state of running backs in fantasy through five weeks (13:07). In the next segment, MG and Fabs say what's more likely between a few scenarios surrounding Matt Ryan, Russell Wilson, Marshawn Lynch and Jimmy Graham (40:10). Then, the guys told us who we should be on the lookout for the Week 6 waiver wire (53:05). Lastly, Eddie Spaghetti reads some #MondayMoanin' Tweets (59:30).

Listen to the podcast below: