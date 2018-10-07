Week 5 Fantasy Live Blog: Odell to Saquon TD reception?

Welcome to game day.

Week 5 kicked off with a 38-24 Patriots victory over the Colts on Thursday Night Football. New England's backfield came alive, with Sony Michel falling just 2 yards short of the century mark while James White led the team in catches (10) and receiving yards (77). Meanwhile, Josh Gordon hauled in Tom Brady's 500th career touchdown pass.

You can check out NFL.com/inactives to see the full list of players sitting out Sunday's action. In addition to the inactive players, the Chicago Bears and Tampa Bay Buccaneers enjoy a well-deserved bye week. For fantasy players in need of last-second player replacements, head over to our Week 5 player rankings page to find the best options.

As always, keep your internet machines tuned here for the latest fantasy news and developments throughout Sunday.

3:48 p.m. - Isaiah Crowell sets Jets franchise record

The Jets, who have played football since 1960, now have a new single-game rushing king. Isaiah Crowell set the new mark of 219 yards on his 15th carry. New York currently holds a 34-10 lead with over five minutes remaining, so Crowell could potentially add to his record.



3:43 p.m. - Giants forget to account for Christian McCaffrey

Though the Giants have kept the done an admirable job slowing the Panthers offense Sunday, they left him wide open for one of the easiest scores of his young career. McCaffrey has 79 total yards from scrimmage and a touchdown with nearly 10 minutes remaining in the game.



3:34 p.m. - Jalen Ramsey gives up 51-yard reception to "punt returner"

After All-Pro cornerback Jalen Ramsey dimissed Tyreek Hill as merely a punt returner, the Chiefs wideout beat Ramsey for a 51-yard reception. Hill has four catches for 61 yards and another 26 yards on two carries thus far in the game. The Chiefs hold a decisive 30-7 lead with just under 10 minutes remaining.



3:26 p.m. - Patrick Mahomes becomes first QB to throw for 300 or more yards against Jags since last October

With more than a quarter to go, Patrick Mahomes crossed the 300-passing-yard threshold in Jacksonville. As Chiefs reporter Matt McMullen pointed out, the Jaguars had not allowed a 300-yard passer since last October. In case any doubt remained, no one is safe from Mahomes.



2:55 p.m. - Dalvin Cook and Darren Sproles inactive, Corey Clement available for Vikings-Eagles

As expected, the Vikings will not have Dalvin Cook for the second-consecutive week as the star running back recovers from a hamstring issue. Darren Sproles will also miss the contest, though the Eagles will have Corey Clement available. Check out NFL.com/inactives to see the full list for both teams.



2:35 p.m. - Chargers and Raiders announce inactive players

Travis Benjamin headlines the list of fantasy-relevant inactives for Sunday's Chargers-Raiders game. Head over to NFL.com/inactives to see the full list for both teams.



2:17 p.m. - Mason Crosby misses third field goal of the half

Mason Crosby has channeled his 2012 form Sunday, missing an astounding three field-goal attempts during the first half of Sunday's Packers-Lions matchup. Crosby entered the week with a 90.6 field-goal percentage on the year.



2:10 p.m. - Odell Beckham Jr. throws touchdown to Saquon Barkley

Yes, wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. connected with Saquon Barkley for a long touchdown reception. The Giants needed to find more ways to get their dynamic rookie running back involved, but no one could have expected this.



2:07 p.m. - Patrick Mahomes throws first interception of 2018 season

Not even Patrick Mahomes is perfect. During the second quarter of the Chiefs' home tilt with the Jaguars, the young signal-caller tossed his first interception of the season. Mahomes hadn't turned over the ball since Week 17 of 2017.



1:51 p.m. - Corey Grant questionable to return after foot injury

An already-shorthanded Jaguars backfield rotation might have lost another contributor. Corey Grant went to the locker room after suffering a foot injury. Jacksonville has only T.J. Yeldon and Brandon Wilds available at running back.



1:40 p.m. - LeGarrette Blount scores two touchdowns in first quarter

The Lions hold a 14-point early advantage over the division rival Packers thanks in large part to LeGarrette Blount. The veteran running back plowed in two early scores from inside the 5-yard line during the first quarter. He trails rookie Kerryon Johnson in rushing yardage by a 5:1 ratio, but Detroit still appears to prefer the bigger Blount near the goal line.





1:28 p.m. - Patrick Mahomes starts Jaguars-Chiefs with 73-yard scoring drive

The seemingly unstoppable Patrick Mahomes train kept rolling into Week 5. The second-year quarterback guided a 73-yard scoring drive on the Chiefs' first possession, capping it off with a touchdown run of his own. Even against top-shelf defenses, Mahomes makes it look easy.





1:08 p.m. - Jakeem Grant injured on opening kickoff

The Dolphins might have seen one of their most versatile players go down on the opening play of Sunday's game. The receiver and return man needed help getting off the field. Grant entered the week ranked third on the team in receptions (11) and receiving yards (152).