Week 5 Fantasy Live Blog: Mahomes vs. Jags defense

Week 5 kicked off with a 38-24 Patriots victory over the Colts on Thursday Night Football. New England's backfield came alive, with Sony Michel falling just 2 yards short of the century mark while James White led the team in catches (10) and receiving yards (77). Meanwhile, Josh Gordon hauled in Tom Brady's 500th career touchdown pass.

You can check out NFL.com/inactives to see the full list of players sitting out Sunday's action. In addition to the inactive players, the Chicago Bears and Tampa Bay Buccaneers enjoy a well-deserved bye week. For fantasy players in need of last-second player replacements, head over to our Week 5 player rankings page to find the best options.

1:51 p.m. - Corey Grant questionable to return after foot injury

An already-shorthanded Jaguars backfield rotation might have lost another contributor. Corey Grant went to the locker room after suffering a foot injury. Jacksonville has only T.J. Yeldon and Brandon Wilds available at running back.



1:40 p.m. - LeGarrette Blount scores two touchdowns in first quarter

The Lions hold a 14-point early advantage over the division rival Packers thanks in large part to LeGarrette Blount. The veteran running back plowed in two early scores from inside the 5-yard line during the first quarter. He trails rookie Kerryon Johnson in rushing yardage by a 5:1 ratio, but Detroit still appears to prefer the bigger Blount near the goal line.





1:28 p.m. - Patrick Mahomes starts Chiefs-Jaguars with 73-yard scoring drive

The seemingly unstoppable Patrick Mahomes train kept rolling into Week 5. The second-year quarterback guided a 73-yard scoring drive on the Chiefs' first possession, capping it off with a touchdown run of his own. Even against top-shelf defenses, Mahomes makes it look easy.





1:08 p.m. - Jakeem Grant injured on opening kickoff

The Dolphins might have seen one of their most versatile players go down on the opening play of Sunday's game. The receiver and return man needed help getting off the field. Grant entered the week ranked third on the team in receptions (11) and receiving yards (152).