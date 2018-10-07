Week 5 Fantasy Live Blog: Cooks, Kupp out for game

Welcome to game day.

Week 5 kicked off with a 38-24 Patriots victory over the Colts on Thursday Night Football. New England's backfield came alive, with Sony Michel falling just 2 yards short of the century mark while James White led the team in catches (10) and receiving yards (77). Meanwhile, Josh Gordon hauled in Tom Brady's 500th career touchdown pass.

You can check out NFL.com/inactives to see the full list of players sitting out Sunday's action. In addition to the inactive players, the Chicago Bears and Tampa Bay Buccaneers enjoy a well-deserved bye week. For fantasy players in need of last-second player replacements, head over to our Week 5 player rankings page to find the best options.

Note: All times listed as eastern.

Note: All times listed as eastern.



7:22 p.m. - Matt Breida (ankle sprain) avoids worst-case scenario

The 49ers will probably have to miss Matt Breida for an extended period, but the 49ers' lead running back appears to have avoided a more serious injury. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport says Breida's X-Rays came back negative, a fortunitious development for San Francisco's beleagured offense.



6:55 p.m. - Rams rule out Brandin Cooks and Cooper Kupp with concussions

More bad news for the Rams; both Brandin Cooks and Cooper Kupp will miss the remainder of Sunday's tilt with the Seahawks with concussions. The nature of their injuries places their availability for Week 6 in doubt as well. The Rams trail the Seahawks 31-30 after Cairo Santos missed an extra point.



6:52 p.m. - Cowboys and Texans announce inactives

Both teams playing in Sunday Night Football have revealed their inactive lists, though neither shouldn't affect fantasy rosters. To see the full details, head on over to NFL.com/inactives.



6:44 p.m. - David Moore (!?) carries Seahawks aeriel attack

The Seahawks' passing game remains problematic and inconsistent, but David Moore has provided a badly needed shot in the arm. The second-year wideout caught two touchdowns against the Rams Sunday, building on the previous week's two-catch performance. Moore, whom the Seahawks cut last year, could carve even deeper into Brandon Marshall's workload.



6:30 p.m. - Cooper Kupp evaluated for concussion

Another Rams wideout has left the game for a concussion evaluation. Cooper Kupp, who leads the team with six receptions for 90 yards and a touchdown, left during the third quarter of Sunday's tilt with the Eagles. Unless Kupp can return, Los Angeles will have to reoriente the passing game around Robert Woods.



6:25 p.m. - 49ers rule out return for Matt Breida

The 49ers announced that Matt Breida will not return today from his ankle injury. In his absence, Alfred Morris has seen most of the carries (nine attempts for 34 yards), though Breida remains the team's leading rusher on the day (56 yards on eight attempts).



6:10 p.m. - Adam Thielen records fifth-straight game of 100 or more receiving yards

Adam Thielen continues to win games for fantasy players. Sunday marked the fifth-consecutive game the wideout went over 100 receiving yards, a feat never before accomplished in NFL history. The Vikings lead the Eagles 17-3 and have marched deep into Philadelphia territory, so perhaps Thielen will do even more damage before the drive concludes.



5:52 p.m. - Brandin Cooks leaves field after big hit

Not only do the Rams find themselves tied up with the Seahawks at halftime, but wide receiver Brandin Cooks left the game after absorbing a helmet-to-helmet hit. Cooks remained on the turf for an extended period, though he did eventually leave under his own power. Officially, Cooks is being evaluated for a concussion. Assuming he does not return, Jared Goff will have to funnel the passing game through Robert Woods, Cooper Kupp and Todd Gurley.



5:26 p.m. - Linval Joseph scores first touchdown for Vikings

The Vikings haven't found much success on offense due to their protection issues, but that didn't keep them from reaching the end zone in a less-conventional manner:



Tfw you started the Vikings defense:

Shortly after Pierre Garï¿½ï¿½on left Sunday's game, the 49ers announced that top running back Matt Breida joined him on the sidelines with an ankle injury. Breida has developed into a reliable weapon in the aftermath of Jerrick McKinnon's season-ending knee injury, but he too has battled lower-body ailments. Officially, Breida is questionable to return.



5:14 p.m. - Pierre Garï¿½ï¿½on questionable to return with shoulder injury

The 49ers saw another major offensive producer go down with an injury, this time Pierre Garï¿½ï¿½on. The veteran wideout only caught one pass before his exit for 9 yards. San Francisco left Marquise Godwin and Dante Pettis on the inactive list, leaving few proven options for C.J. Beathard and the passing game.



5:07 p.m. - Todd Gurley scores league-leading seventh touchdown

The Rams offense continues to make fantasy heroes of its stars. Todd Gurley punched in Los Angeles' first score of the day, his league-best seventh touchdown of the season. Gurley nearly had a second TD on the following drive, though replay overturned it. Either way, the All-Pro running back already has 30 yards on eight carries as well as another 21 yards on three receptions with nearly three quarters to play.



4:51 p.m. - Robby Anderson returns to fantasy relevance

Robby Anderson entered Week 5 with just 108 receiving yards and a touchdown on the season. He more than doubled those numbers via a three-catch, 123-yard, two-touchdown performance during the Jets' 34-16 victory over the Broncos. Anderson's inconsistent workload makes him a difficult wideout to start for fantasy players, but days like this will make him feasible for team's in a bind.



4:38 p.m. - Browns *win* in overtime

The Browns went into overtime for the third time in five weeks and, for the first time in 2018, didn't emerge with a tie or loss. Kicker Greg Joseph knocked the game winner through just as time expired. Though exciting for Cleveland fans, the game didn't do much for fantasy players. No running back or receiver for either team topping 100 yards from scrimmage.



4:22 p.m. - Mason Crosby's on the board!

With less than 10 seconds remaining, Mason Crosby knocked in his first field goal of the day. The score didn't result in a lead change, but after missing five attempts and an extra point, Crosby probably feels like he hit a game winner.



4:10 p.m. - Mason Crosby misses fifth kick of the day

Few place kickers in NFL history have ever had a game as brutal as Mason Crosby's performance against the Lions. Crosby shanked four field-goal attempts as well as an extra point. The Packers have backed Crosby through difficult stretches before -- he missed nearly 40 percent of his field-goal attempts in 2012 -- but such a poor showing at an indoor stadium has to at least raise questions.



4:03 p.m. - Kerryon Johnson questionable to return with ankle injury

The Lions might have to finish off the Packers without Kerryon Johnson. The rookie running back injured his ankle during the second half after leading Detroit's ground attack with 12 carries for 70 yards. If he cannot return, LeGarrette Blount and Theo Riddick would split the backfield work.



3:56 p.m. - A.J. Green moves ahead of Chad Johnson for most games with 100 or more receiving yards in Bengals history

Another franchise record fell Sunday. Wideout A.J. Green went over 100 yards receiving for the 32nd time in a Cincinnati uniform, surpassing Chad Johnson for the most in Bengals history. Green still trails Johnson in receptions (582 to 751) and touchdowns (63 to 63) in team history, though the latter could fall in 2018.



3:48 p.m. - Isaiah Crowell sets Jets franchise record

The Jets, who have played football since 1960, now have a new single-game rushing king. Isaiah Crowell set the new mark of 219 yards on his 15th carry. New York currently holds a 34-10 lead with over five minutes remaining, so Crowell could potentially add to his record.



3:43 p.m. - Giants forget to account for Christian McCaffrey

Though the Giants have kept the done an admirable job slowing the Panthers offense Sunday, they left him wide open for one of the easiest scores of his young career. McCaffrey has 79 total yards from scrimmage and a touchdown with nearly 10 minutes remaining in the game.



3:34 p.m. - Jalen Ramsey gives up 51-yard reception to "punt returner"

After All-Pro cornerback Jalen Ramsey dimissed Tyreek Hill as merely a punt returner, the Chiefs wideout beat Ramsey for a 51-yard reception. Hill has four catches for 61 yards and another 26 yards on two carries thus far in the game. The Chiefs hold a decisive 30-7 lead with just under 10 minutes remaining.



3:26 p.m. - Patrick Mahomes becomes first QB to throw for 300 or more yards against Jags since last October

With more than a quarter to go, Patrick Mahomes crossed the 300-passing-yard threshold in Jacksonville. As Chiefs reporter Matt McMullen pointed out, the Jaguars had not allowed a 300-yard passer since last October. In case any doubt remained, no one is safe from Mahomes.



2:55 p.m. - Dalvin Cook and Darren Sproles inactive, Corey Clement available for Vikings-Eagles

As expected, the Vikings will not have Dalvin Cook for the second-consecutive week as the star running back recovers from a hamstring issue. Darren Sproles will also miss the contest, though the Eagles will have Corey Clement available. Check out NFL.com/inactives to see the full list for both teams as well as the Cardinals, 49ers, Rams and Seahawks.



2:35 p.m. - Chargers and Raiders announce inactive players

Travis Benjamin headlines the list of fantasy-relevant inactives for Sunday's Chargers-Raiders game. Head over to NFL.com/inactives to see the full list for both teams.



2:17 p.m. - Mason Crosby misses third field goal of the half

Mason Crosby has channeled his 2012 form Sunday, missing an astounding three field-goal attempts during the first half of Sunday's Packers-Lions matchup. Crosby entered the week with a 90.6 field-goal percentage on the year.



2:10 p.m. - Odell Beckham Jr. throws touchdown to Saquon Barkley

Yes, wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. connected with Saquon Barkley for a long touchdown reception. The Giants needed to find more ways to get their dynamic rookie running back involved, but no one could have expected this.



2:07 p.m. - Patrick Mahomes throws first interception of 2018 season

Not even Patrick Mahomes is perfect. During the second quarter of the Chiefs' home tilt with the Jaguars, the young signal-caller tossed his first interception of the season. Mahomes hadn't turned over the ball since Week 17 of 2017.



1:51 p.m. - Corey Grant questionable to return after foot injury

An already-shorthanded Jaguars backfield rotation might have lost another contributor. Corey Grant went to the locker room after suffering a foot injury. Jacksonville has only T.J. Yeldon and Brandon Wilds available at running back.



1:40 p.m. - LeGarrette Blount scores two touchdowns in first quarter

The Lions hold a 14-point early advantage over the division rival Packers thanks in large part to LeGarrette Blount. The veteran running back plowed in two early scores from inside the 5-yard line during the first quarter. He trails rookie Kerryon Johnson in rushing yardage by a 5:1 ratio, but Detroit still appears to prefer the bigger Blount near the goal line.





1:28 p.m. - Patrick Mahomes starts Jaguars-Chiefs with 73-yard scoring drive

The seemingly unstoppable Patrick Mahomes train kept rolling into Week 5. The second-year quarterback guided a 73-yard scoring drive on the Chiefs' first possession, capping it off with a touchdown run of his own. Even against top-shelf defenses, Mahomes makes it look easy.





1:08 p.m. - Jakeem Grant injured on opening kickoff

The Dolphins might have seen one of their most versatile players go down on the opening play of Sunday's game. The receiver and return man needed help getting off the field. Grant entered the week ranked third on the team in receptions (11) and receiving yards (152).