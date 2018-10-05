Five Bold Predictions for Week 5

Jaguars at Chiefs is the game I'm looking forward to the most this week. It features one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL. A guy who has turned the NFL world on its ear and become a cultural icon. The other quarterback ... his name is Patrick Mahomes. What, you don't believe me? Was Mahomes featured in NBC's "The Good Place" or any other TV show? He was not. I'm sure Paul Rudd will at some point, but until that time, we're good.

This leads me to my first bold prediction:

Blake Bortles will out-score Patrick Mahomes this week

We all remember a few weeks ago when everyone was talking about how Bortles is better without Leonard Fournette in the lineup. Then, he went out and had a miserable game against the Titans without Fournette. I'm willing to write that off as a trap game coming off a huge win over the Patriots. Because, in games without Fournette in the lineup over the last two years, Bortles averages 24.9 fantasy points per game versus 18.7 FPG when Fournette plays. Even if you don't believe Bortles is better without his RB1 (wait ... what am I saying, T.J. Yeldon is playing!), the matchup against the Chiefs is favorable. I'm also not saying Mahomes is going to be skunked in this game, but it's going to be tough for him to maintain his level of excellence here. He was held in check by the Broncos for three quarters. Jacksonville should have similar success.

Aaron Jones finishes as a top-12 back

Aaron Rodgers has stumped for his running back in recent weeks. You see, Rodgers is guided by this weird principle that the best players should be on the field for most of the game. While Mike McCarthy isn't burdened with such an affliction, at some point you would think McCarthy wants to appease his quarterback and will put in the game to Jones run all over one of the worst run defenses in the NFL. I'm not crazy for thinking this, right? Although, give me this brief moment to speak directly to McCarthy as a Chicago Bears fan (NFC North-leading, I might add) and say, "Don't listen to your quarterback, you're doing a great job. Don't change a thing."

Marques Valdes-Scantling will be the top receiver for the Packers

The Packers receiving corps has been banged up with injuries to Davante Adams (calf), Randall Cobb (hamstring), and Geronimo Allison (concussion). Cobb has already been ruled out. That sets the stage for MVS who played 72 percent of the snaps in Week 4 without Cobb in the lineup. Scantling was targeted three times, he hauled in a nice reception and has shown the most promise in the stable of rookie Packers' wideouts. I don't want to make it a habit of complimenting Rodgers, but he does a great job of trusting his young receivers. I remember when Troy Aikman would not welcome the young guys with open arms. Rodgers does it. Davante Adams got seven targets in his first game with Rodgers. I mean, seriously. Did you ever notice how quickly Rodgers moved on from Jordy Nelson to Adams? It was like they were never a thing. I'm not saying it's going to happen with MVS -- but he's going to get his chances.

Amari Cooper has a monster game against the Chargers

Normally, I would look at the matchup against Casey Hayward and say, "no thank you" and move on. Seriously, I ended up with Cooper in my Second City League and I've hated my life ever since. I'm not sure there is any way I'm getting out of it. I'm not scared about it for a number of reasons this week. The Chargers have allowed the third-highest yards per target this year (9.8), the seventh-highest catch rate (70 percent) and third-most touchdowns (eight). Plus quarterbacks have a passer rating over 100 when targeting them, per Pro Football Focus. You have to love the game-script that will likely force the Raiders to throw. Sorry, that's just a nice way of me saying they blew it by trading Khalil Mack. Not really; I'm a Bears fan, so I don't care.

Adrian Peterson goes for two in a revenge game!

Oh, that's right ... do you remember when Peterson was a member of the Saints? And, he was begging to get into the game and Sean Payton just ignored him like one of those people trying to get you to sign a petition outside of Trader Joes or Target? Now, Peterson is going to get the last laugh here. The upshot here is I have Chris Thompson on all of my fantasy teams, so it figures AD nails all the touchdowns. Because fantasy football.