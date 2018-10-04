Rank's 11 Week 5 Sleepers: Derek Carr leads the way

Let me tell you something right now, I'm never taking two running backs in the first two rounds ever again. Well, you should never say never. Because I suppose there's a chance I could take Alvin Kamara in the first round next year and find the next Todd Gurley there in the second. Hey look, I didn't say it was a good chance. I'm just saying there's a chance. That Dumb and Dumber gif is in your head right now, isn't it?

But in my Second City League, I took Kamara in the first round. I just couldn't help myself when Leonard Fournette fell to me all the way in the second. I would typically never do such a thing. And, I don't need to imply that I was under the influence of some beverages as provided by our host, RIIP Brewery, but I made a snap decision to take Fournette, knowing how well I draft receivers later on. It's bad.

With Fournette out this week, T.J. Yeldon is such a boss play against the Chiefs. I believe he's done enough over the course of the season to earn a role for the rest of the year because there is no way Fournette is going to tote the rock 300 times this season. Hell, I'd be happy with 200. But Yeldon ... He's an amazing Week 5 play.

Here are the rest of the Week 5 sleepers:

Derek Carr, QB, Oakland Raiders

He exploded for 437 yards and four touchdowns against the Browns last week. Who knows what could have happened if he played on a team that actually caught the ball. Seriously, I sometimes feel like the Raiders are playing volleyball out there, setting it like they are Kelly Kapowski or something. The Chargers are a fair matchup this week, as they're 10th in fantasy points allowed to quarterbacks. But, I like the game-script potential here with a shootout.

Blake Bortles, QB, Jacksonville Jaguars

This could be one of the bravest takes because the game-script is going to be the biggest mystery. Maybe the Jags D does something that's never been done previously and they slow down Patrick Mahomes? Which would mean the Jags grind out a victory. Or, Mahomes could just start flinging the ball all over the yard and the Jags are forced to keep up. Regardless, I expect Bortles to have enough opportunity to put the ball in the air, and he will take advantage of one of his best matchups of the season.

Alex Smith, QB, Washington Redskins

Alex Smith is the cheese pizza of NFL quarterbacks. It's the safest thing on the menu and it will probably never be the best thing you've ever had in your life. It's almost impossible for it to be the worst. Smith was solid in Week 3 before the bye, and now he has the Saints who have allowed the second-most fantasy points to quarterbacks. We have to love Chris Thompson in this matchup as well.

Stash: Jameis Winston, QB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Most expected Winston to break out last year, but a shoulder injury slowed him greatly. Still, he was pretty good when he was healthy (QB8 in FPG). If you can afford to stream a guy like Smith or Bortles for this week, Winston is an intriguing stash commanding Tampa's high-flying offense. Winston's first game back will be against Atlanta's injured attack in Week 6.

Mohamed Sanu, WR, Atlanta Falcons

Calvin Ridley has been the new hotness for the Falcons. I get it. Ridley has been so exciting. But, don't act like Sanu can't help you out. Sanu has more snaps, targets, and routes run than Ridley -- he's just gotten into the end zone once. What's more, Sanu is likely matched up with Cameron Sutton this week, which is stilted in his favor. Again, with a Falcons defensive secondary that is banged up, this could be the kindest of matchups for Sanu.

Marques Valdes-Scantling, WR, Green Bay Packers

He played 71 percent of the snaps last week, but that number can grow with injuries to the entire Green Bay receiver room. Valdes-Scantling only collected three targets in Week 4, but he split out in the slot on 52 percent of his routes (per Next Gen Stats). Davante Adams (calf), Randall Cobb (hamstring), and Geronimo Allison (concussion) are all in danger of missing Week 5, giving Valdes-Scantling access to more passing looks from Aaron Rodgers.

Jamison Crowder, WR, Washington Redskins

I love the matchup against the Saints, who have allowed the most fantasy points per game to receivers. He's expected to be matched up again P.J. Williams in one of the top mismatches, according to Pro Football Focus. Crowder didn't top 40 yards in any of his first three starts, but he has certain WR 3/4 appeal in a likely high-scoring affair with New Orleans.

Cole Beasley, WR, Dallas Cowboys

Outside of Ezekiel Elliott, the Cowboys receivers have been a disappointment. Still, Pro Football Focus has Cole Beasley vs. Aaron Colvin as one of the biggest advantages of the weekend. I mean, he's sandwiched in there between Brandin Cooks and A.J. Green as one of the most advantageous matchups in Week 5. Now, I'm not starting him over Green or Cooks (that's lunacy), but he's worth considering if you are desperate for a receiver this week.

Ricky Seals-Jones, TE, Arizona Cardinals

The tight ends have become a vast wasteland of a position. It's kind of like when you've already watched all of the cool stuff on Netflix and there isn't much to choose from. I mean, you could go for that Nicolas Cage movie, but you know it's going to be an absolute dumpster fire. Although sometimes you can be pleasantly surprised. So here, the 49ers have allowed a tight end to score a touchdown in each game this season. We're reaching ... so go for it!

C.J. Uzomah, TE, Cincinnati Bengals

Let your pals pick up Tyler Kroft. He is last year's news. Uzomah is the new hit machine. He's run 75 pass routes to Kroft's 25 according to NextGen Stats. Uzomah has been a bigger part of the offense than Kroft (8 targets to 5). And really, once again, we've been painted into this position.