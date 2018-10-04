Fix My Flex: Welcome back, Mark Ingram?

You've figured out most of your starting lineup. Quarterback? Check. Running backs? Check. Receivers, tight ends, kicker and defense? Check, check, check and check. But there's still that pesky flex spot. Do you go with that mid-round running back you drafted for this exact purpose? What about that wide receiver that has a favorable matchup this week? Then there are you masochists who play in superflex leagues. Godspeed to all of you.

If you're looking for help, you've come to the right place. Every week in this space I'll do my best to help you #FixMyFlex. Well, actually I'll try to fix YOUR flex. But that's not how the hashtag goes. I guess it just wasn't quite as catchy. Anyway, you've got problems, I've got answers. Here we go.

There were quite a few Keelan Cole questions this week, which isn't a huge surprise with the Jaguars playing the Chiefs. All things considered, he's the best of this bunch. Funchess is the top target among Panthers receivers but that has meant a total of 14 targets in three games. He's also facing a Giants defense that has been tough on receivers this year. As for Stills ... if anyone has any idea of any coherent offensive strategy for the Dolphins, feel free to let me know. This offense has become far too volatile and unpredictable to regularly recommend starting anyone.

It's hard to go against any of the Rams right now. Seattle's FPA numbers against receivers look decent (22.68) until you realize that their last three games have been against the Cardinals, Cowboys, and Bears. Not exactly a high-flying trio of offenses. When they faced the Broncos in Week 1, Emmanuel Sanders and Demaryius Thomas combined for 16/198/2 ... and that was with Earl Thomas on the field. Without the star safety and facing one of the most feared passing attacks in the league, it's hard to make a case for sitting Woods.

All three come with some bit of concern but I'm siding with Marvin Jones. In four games against the Packers since he joined the Lions, Jones has averaged 117.2 yards per game with five touchdowns. The floor can sometimes be frighteningly low for Jones but the ceiling is the roof. I'm taking a cautious approach with Ingram in his return from suspension against a Washington defense that has stymied running games. I'm also wary about starting Sammy Watkins against Jacksonville, especially after suffering a hamstring injury on Monday night.

After being anti-Raiders for much of the preseason, I've found reason in the past two weeks to grudgingly get on board. Because Oakland's defense isn't slowing anyone down, Derek Carr and company have to keep throwing the ball to stay in games. That's raised Jordy Nelson's profile since Week 1. Mike Williams is still a sleeper play but so much of the passing offense has been funneled to Melvin Gordon in recent weeks that the volume you'd like for Williams hasn't been there. I like Coutee's long-term value to the Texans offense but this feels like chasing last week's targets. The Cowboys tend to slow the game down and limit the other team's possessions. Fewer plays means fewer targets and that's likely to impact Coutee the most.

Follow the points. There should be plenty of scoring when Pittsburgh and Atlanta get together this weekend. Neither defense has been good this season and both offenses should spend plenty of time throwing the ball. Ridley and Matt Ryan seem to have found a rapport -- especially in the red zone. That should keep the rookie productive for another week. John Brown is now the top target in the Ravens offense but this week's game against the Browns doesn't figure to be the same kind of track meet that we'll see in Atlanta.

As I mentioned earlier, the Rams are on fire and I'm riding those guys as long as the status quo remains in place. There's no reason to think they can't continue their offensive onslaught against the Seahawks this week. While Jarvis Landry is a target magnet, he and Kupp have the same number of receptions while the Rams wideout has the edge in yards and touchdowns. Get Kupp in your lineup.

Not only should you go with Brown because of his consistency, but you should also do it because he has a better matchup. It's we recognize that the Bills, while not a great defense, aren't the pushovers on defense we think they are. Buffalo has yet to allow a 300-yard passer -- no small feat in today's pass-happy NFL. That bodes poorly for Davis this week. The Browns secondary has been more forgiving, which gives Smokey the advantage.

As I said earlier, I'm trying to hold off on starting Ingram this weekend but here's a case where I would give him some run. The Broncos have locked down on opposing receivers this year. Case in point: no Chiefs receiver had more than 54 receiving yards on Monday. That doesn't excite me about Enunwa this week. The Saints are a much more productive offense which should give Ingram more opportunity.

Yep, Mark Ingram was a popular topic of conversation this week. There's certainly space for him to earn touches in the running game where the Saints have been deficient at times this year. Ingram is certainly a better option than Allen, who is earning touches but not doing much with them. His biggest fantasy contribution has been helping managers who are playing against Alex Collins by eating into Collins' opportunities around the goal line. Why are you doing this to us, John Harbaugh?

While I love a good REVENGE! narrative, the game script might not make it possible for Adrian Peterson this week. Washington might need to rely on Alex Smith's arm to keep them in this game if they can't corral Drew Brees and the Saints offense. Meanwhile, the Cardinals haven't slowed down running backs at all this year -- including being torched by Peterson in Week 1. Matt Breida's role in the offense has taken on greater importance with C.J. Beathard under center and he should see plenty of work against Arizona this week.

