Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 5: Defenses

Start 'Em & Sit 'Em is the ultimate weekly look at NFL matchups and how they'll affect your fantasy football team. Fantasy superstars such as Todd Gurley and Antonio Brown will not be featured. All player matchups are based on PPR scoring system. NFL researchers Matt Frederick and Michael Florio have contributed to the column. For your final starting lineup decisions, check our weekly fantasy football lineup rankings.

Byes: Chicago Bears, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Start 'Em vs. Start of the Week - Tennessee Titans vs. Buffalo Bills The Titans defense has been one of the best and most underrated defenses in fantasy football after four weeks, ranking fifth in points at the position. I'd fire them up against rookie quarterback Josh Allen and the Bills, as defenses have averaged a league-high 13.2 fantasy points per game against them this season. vs. Denver Broncos vs. New York Jets Denver's defense hasn't done much to impress fantasy owners this season, but an upcoming game against the Jets and Sam Darnold should be good for what ails them. Over the last two weeks, defensive units have scored a combined 22 fantasy points against the Men in Green. Look for the orange to crush in the Big Apple. vs. Carolina Panthers vs. New York Giants The Panthers have posted double-digit fantasy points in two of their first three games of the young year, and this week's matchup against the Giants makes them a nice option. Despite the talent on their offense, the G-Men have been a favorable opponent as defenses have averaged the fourth-most points against them in 2018. vs. Houston Texans vs. Dallas Cowboys Houston's defense has been uneven in terms of fantasy production so far this season, but this unit does rank tied for ninth in sacks and tied for second in forced fumbles. I'd use them as a streamer against the Cowboys and Dak Prescott, who struggled in their lone roadie of the season (Seahawks D/ST = 15 fantasy points). Start 'Em: Rams D/ST at Seattle Seahawks, Eagles D/ST vs. Minnesota Vikings

Sleepers: Cardinals D/ST at San Francisco 49ers, Bengals D/ST vs. Miami Dolphins

Sit' Em vs. Sit of the Week - Seattle Seahawks vs. Los Angeles Rams Seattle lost superstar FS Earl Thomas for the season a week ago, which makes this unit even less attractive in what is a brutal matchup against Jared Goff and the Rams. Believe it or not, but opposing defenses have averaged 0.25 fantasy points per contest when facing this explosive Los Angeles offense through four weeks. vs. Miami Dolphins vs. Cincinnati Bengals The Dolphins defense opened the season with consecutive 13-point performances, but it's put up a combined eight points over the last two weeks including a big, fat zero in Week 4. Things aren't likely to improve against the Bengals, who are scoring a ton of points on offense and haven't been a great matchup for defenses. vs. Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Atlanta Falcons Pittsburgh's defense has produced one big fantasy performance this season, a 17-point effort against the Buccaneers. Otherwise, it's averaged fewer than five points a game. That might be their ceiling this week in what figures to be a high-scoring game against a Falcons offense that's on absolute fire right now. vs. Dallas Cowboys vs. Houston Texans The Cowboys defense has faltered for fantasy fans since it put up 12 points against the Giants in Week 2. In fact, this unit has failed to force a takeaway and has scored a combined five points over it's last two games. The Texans offense is going to put up points on their home field, making the Boys from Big D a sit 'em. Sit 'Em: Giants D/ST at Carolina Panthers, Colts D/ST at New England Patriots (Thur.)

Busts: Redskins D/ST at New Orleans Saints, Chiefs D/ST vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

