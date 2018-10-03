Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 5: Kickers

Start 'Em & Sit 'Em is the ultimate weekly look at NFL matchups and how they'll affect your fantasy football team. Fantasy superstars such as Todd Gurley and Antonio Brown will not be featured. All player matchups are based on PPR scoring system. NFL researchers Matt Frederick and Michael Florio have contributed to the column. For your final starting lineup decisions, check our weekly fantasy football lineup rankings.

Byes: Chicago Bears, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Start 'Em vs. Start of the Week - Mason Crosby vs. Detroit Lions Crosby has made some noise in the stat sheets through four weeks, scoring 14 or more points twice while also ranking second among fantasy kickers. He's in a good spot to shine again at Ford Field, where he'll face a Lions defense that's given up 10 field goals and the third-most fantasy points (10.5 PPG) to kickers. vs. Jake Elliott vs. Minnesota Vikings Elliott has heated up in the stat sheets after a slow start, scoring a combined 19 fantasy points over his last two games. He should remain productive against the Vikings, who have allowed 11 field goals and an average of 11.5 fantasy points per game to opposing kickers. I like Elliott to be a top-10 booter this week. vs. Matt Bryant vs. Pittsburgh Steelers Listed as a start 'em last week, Bryant put up 14 fantasy points in what was a shootout against the Bengals. He should be back in the top-10 mix at the position against a Steelers defense that has been shredded all year long (or at least, after four weeks). Look for Bryant to see his share of opportunities to produce. vs. Dan Bailey vs. Philadelphia Eagles Bailey was a fantasy star in last week's loss to the Rams, scoring 11 fantasy points on Thursday night. He will be in a good spot to make some noise again, as the Eagles have been much tougher in the red zone on their home field. That should mean more field goal chances for Bailey in a potential shootout this weekend. Start 'Em: Dustin Hopkins at New Orleans Saints (Mon.)

Sleepers: Randy Bullock vs. Miami Dolphins, Brett Maher at Houston Texans

Sit' Em vs. Sit of the Week - Chris Boswell vs. Atlanta Falcons Boswell has been one of the biggest fantasy disappointments of the season, at least as far as kickers go, scoring a combined 18 fantasy points over his first four games. And while this week's game against Atlanta could be a high-scoring game, Boswell hasn't been able to produce even when the matchup is favorable. vs. Sebastian Janikowski vs. Los Angeles Rams Sea Bass is coming off his best fantasy performance as a Seahawk, as he hit two long field goals and put up 10 fantasy points in a win over the Cardinals. Unfortunately, his scoring opportunities are likely to be fewer and farther between when he faces the Rams this weekend Keep the old veteran on the fantasy sidelines. vs. Ka'imi Fairbairn vs. Dallas Cowboys Fairbairn has opened the season as one of the hottest kickers in the league, scoring 38 fantasy points over his first four games. He could be on the verge of a fall back to earth, however, as he faces a Cowboys defense that has allowed an average of fewer than six fantasy points per game to opposing kickers this season. vs. Josh Lambo vs. Kansas City Chiefs Lambo is coming off a 13-point performance in a win over the Jets, but don't chase the fantasy points in Week 5. The veteran has a tough matchup against the Chiefs, at least for kickers, as the position has put up an average of just 6.7 points a game. I'd look elsewhere on the waiver wire for a potential Week 5 starter. Sit 'Em: Phil Dawson vs. Arizona Cardinals, Aldrick Rosas at Carolina Panthers

Busts: Adam Vinatieri at New England Patriots (Thur.), Matt Prater vs. Green Bay Packers

