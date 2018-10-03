Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 5: Wide receivers

Start 'Em & Sit 'Em is the ultimate weekly look at NFL matchups and how they'll affect your fantasy football team. Fantasy superstars such as Todd Gurley and Antonio Brown will not be featured. All player matchups are based on PPR scoring system. NFL researchers Matt Frederick and Michael Florio have contributed to the column. For your final starting lineup decisions, check our weekly fantasy football lineup rankings.

Start 'Em vs. Start of the Week - Emmanuel Sanders vs. New York Jets Sanders had a disappointing stat line last week despite a great matchup against the Chiefs, but he needs to remain active for fantasy owners against the Jets. Their defense has allowed 38 receptions and the second-most yards to slot recivers this season, which is where Sanders has lined up on 62.1 percent of his routes. vs. John Brown vs. Cleveland Browns Brown has emerged as the top wideout in Baltimore this season, and a matchup against the Browns makes him a worthwhile No. 2 wideout or flex starter. Cleveland's defense has allowed the fourth-most yards (573) and five touchdowns to wideouts split out wide, which is where Brown has seen over 70 percent of his routes. vs. Keelan Cole vs. Kansas City Chiefs Listed as a sit 'em last week, Cole was held to 15 yards and 3.5 PPR points in a win over the Jets. I'd get him back in your starting lineup this week, however, as the Chiefs have allowed 511 yards and four touchdowns to opposing wideouts who are split out wide. That makes Cole and Donte Moncrief worth flex starts. vs. Kenny Stills vs. Cincinnati Bengals Stills has had an uneven start to the season, but you have to like him as a flex starter when he goes up against the Bengals. Their defense has allowed the fifth-most yards (559) and five touchdowns to wideouts who line up out wide, which is where Stills has seen around 60 percent of his routes after four weeks. vs. Nelson Agholor vs. Minnesota Vikings Agholor was a fade for me last week, and he finished with his worst stat line (7.2 PPR) in a loss to the Titans. I like him to rebound, however, as he'll face a Vikings defense that's allowed five touchdowns and the fifth-most receiving yards to slot receivers. That's where Agholor has run 62.4 percent of his routes. Start 'Em: JuJu Smith-Schuster vs. Atlanta Falcons, Calvin Ridley at Pittsburgh Steelers

Sleepers: Paul Richardson at New Orleans Saints (Mon.), Cole Beasley at Houston Texans

Sit 'Em vs. Sit of the Week - Demaryius Thomas vs. New York Jets This is a first ... the wideout start and sit of the week are on the same team. While I like Sanders to put up a nice stat line, I'm down on Thomas. The veteran has seen more than 60 percent of his routes split out wide, and the Jets have surrendered just one touchdown and a 59.2 passer rating in those instances. vs. Corey Davis vs. Buffalo Bills Davis is coming off the best stat line of his career, so fantasy fans are going to be excited to start him in Buffalo. I might re-think that decision, however. Davis runs most of his routes out wide, and the Bills have allowed just two touchdowns and an average of 20.7 PPR points per game in those situations this season. vs. Sterling Shepard vs. Carolina Panthers Shephard has been on quite the hot streak, scoring 20 or more PPR points in each of his last two games. So while it's hard to sit him, I'd beware this week's matchup against the Panthers. Their defense has been tough on slot receivers, allowing the sixth-fewest PPR points per game (14.9) over their first three games. vs. Mike Williams vs. Oakland Raiders Williams has scored three touchdowns in his last three games, though last week's 2.5-point stinker left a lot be desired. This week's matchup against the Raiders is tougher than you might think, as their defense has surrendered just one touchdown and a 54.8 passer rating to receivers split out wide. I'd beware Big Mike. vs. Geronimo Allison vs. Detroit Lions In the event that Allison (concussion) is cleared for Week 5, fantasy fans should beware what is a difficult matchup against the Lions. Their defense has allowed the second-fewest yards (278) and just one touchdown to wide receivers lining up out wide, which is where Allison has run around 88 percent of his routes. Sit 'Em: Sammy Watkins vs. Jacksonville Jaguars, Pierre Garcon vs. Arizona Cardinals

Busts: Doug Baldwin vs. Los Angeles Rams, Devin Funchess vs. New York Giants

