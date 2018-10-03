Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 5: Running backs

Start 'Em & Sit 'Em is the ultimate weekly look at NFL matchups and how they'll affect your fantasy football team. Fantasy superstars such as Todd Gurley and Antonio Brown will not be featured. All player matchups are based on PPR scoring system. NFL researchers Matt Frederick and Michael Florio have contributed to the column. For your final starting lineup decisions, check our weekly fantasy football lineup rankings.
Byes: Chicago Bears, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Start 'Em
Start of the Week - Matt Breida vs. Arizona Cardinals
Breida didn't put up great numbers last week, but he did see 63 percent of the snaps and is averaging 7.8 yards per touch for the season. I like him as a No. 2 fantasy runner against the Cardinals, who have given up eight total touchdowns and an average of more than 37 PPR points per game to running backs in 2018.
James Conner vs. Atlanta Falcons
Conner is no Le'Veon Bell, and that's obvious in his recent numbers as his fantasy points have fallen for four straight weeks. Still, I'd keep him active based on his potential volume in the Steelers offense plus a favorable matchup against the Falcons. Only the Chiefs and Cardinals have allowed more points to opposing running backs.
Giovani Bernard vs. Miami Dolphins
Bernard continues to roll in the stat sheets, posting 26.6 PPR points in last week's win over Atlanta. If Joe Mixon (knee) is forced to miss another week, the UNC product should be considered a solid option when the Bengals face Miami. Their defense has given up six scores and the fourth-most PPR points to runners after the first four weeks.
T.J. Yeldon vs. Kansas City Chiefs
Yeldon is likely to see a nice workload in the absence of Leonard Fournette, and a matchup against the Chiefs makes him a viable RB2/flex starter. Kansas City has been gashed by running backs all season, allowing 201.5 scrimmage yards and 37.9 PPR points per game to the position over their first four contests. Start Yeldon.
Dion Lewis vs. Buffalo Bills
Lewis has seen more snaps (61 percent) and touches (61) than Derrick Henry after four weeks, and his totals in the passing game make him a prime flex starter against the Bills. Their defense has not only allowed 30.5 PPR points per game, but (not surprisingly) it's given up the fourth-most receptions to running backs.
Start 'Em: Chris Thompson at New Orleans Saints (Mon.), James White vs. Indianapolis Colts (Thur.)
Sleepers: Aaron Jones at Detroit Lions, Nyheim Hines at New England Patriots (Thur.)
Sit 'Em
Sit of the Week - LeSean McCoy vs. Tennessee Titans
McCoy was a fade for me in fantasy football drafts, but even I didn't expect him to be this bad. He's failed to rush for more than 39 yards in any of his three games, and his highest PPR point total on the season is 10.8. He's a player to avoid against the Titans, who have allowed a mere 16.7 PPR points per game to running backs.
Dalvin Cook vs. Philadelphia Eagles
Cook burned a lot of fantasy fans a week ago, as his bad hammy kept him to a limited snap count against the Rams. He's said himself that he's still less than 100 percent, so the threat of another decreased workload is real. What's more, the Eagles have been very tough on running backs at home since the start of last season.
Lamar Miller vs. Dallas Cowboys
Miller was a major disappointment a week ago despite a plus matchup against the Colts, and his touch share was almost split down the middle with Alfred Blue. So while the Cowboys defense has not been good against the run without LB Sean Lee, Miller's arrow is point downward. At best, he's a risk/reward flex starter in Week 5.
Kerryon Johnson vs. Green Bay Packers
Johnson has looked good in the last two weeks, posting consecutive double-digit fantasy performances in PPR leagues. Still, he's sharing the workload with LeGarrette Blount and is second in snaps in the backfield behind Theo Riddick. The rookie also has a bad matchup against the Packers this week, so beware K.J. this week.
Chris Carson vs. Los Angeles Rams
Carson is slated to return to action after missing last week with an injured hip, but I'd be fading him in a bad matchup against the Rams in what could also be a negative game script. Seahawks coach Pete Carroll has also said that Mike Davis will work more into the backfield rotation, so Carson has quickly become a fantasy gamble.
Sit 'Em: Isaiah Crowell vs. Denver Broncos, Nick Chubb vs. Baltimore Ravens
Busts: Jay Ajayi vs. Minnesota Vikings, Jamaal Williams at Detroit Lions
