NFL Fantasy LIVE: Week 4 recap; waiver-wire targets

Marcas Grant and Michael Fabiano are back in studio to recap everything in fantasy football for Week 4! The guys start off with the biggest headlines on Monday such as Tyler Eifert's season ending injury and Julian Edelman and Mark Ingram returning from suspensions (2:58). Next, member of the NFL Legends Fantasy League, Shawn Barber joins the show to chat about how the league is going this season so far (16:51). In the next segment, MG and Fabs give their draft do-overs of players they'd either take way later or earlier after seeing four weeks of game (26:30). Then, the guys told us who we should be on the lookout for the Week 5 waiver wire (1:08:49). Lastly, Eddie Spaghetti reads some #MondayMoanin' Tweets (1:20:10).

