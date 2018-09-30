Week 4 Fantasy Injury Live Blog: Leonard Fournette out for day

Week 4 has arrived, and NFL.com has you covered with all the latest fantasy news from across the league.

Fantasy players received mostly good news to start the day of NFL action. Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette, Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Alshon Jeffery, recently acquired New England Patriots wideout Josh Gordon, and several other key starters fell on the right side of the inactive list.

Naturally, the morning inactives dealt some unfortunate news as well. Green Bay Packers receiver Randall Cobb, who popped up on the injury report late in the week, will not play Sunday against the Buffalo Bills. His absence will put added pressure on a young Green Bay receiving corps to pick up the slack. Aaron Rodgers will play through his knee injury, however.

3:57 p.m. ET - T.Y. Hilton's day is over

T.Y. Hilton returned from an injury earlier in the day, but a tweaked hamstring will keep him sidelined for the rest of the game. The Colts' chances for a comeback appear dim with Marlon Mack and Jack Doyle also unavailable,

3:29 p.m. ET - Geronimo evaluated for a concussion

The Packers, already without starting receiver Randall Cobb, could potentially play the rest of Sunday's game against the Bills without Geronimo Allison. Allison took a shot in the middle of the field on a third down deep in Green Bay territory.

3:09 p.m. ET - Gronk (ankle) questionable to return

The Patriots can't seem to keep all their top pass catchers on the field. All-Pro tight end Rob Gronkowski departed with an ankle injury, and the team declared him questionable to return. Given New England's current 31-point lead, Gronk might sit out the rest of the game even if he receives clearance to return.

3:00 p.m. ET - Will Fuller (hamstring) leaves game in third quarter

A hamstring injury has sent wideout Will Fuller to the sidelines during the third quarter of Colts versus Texans. Fuller began Sunday strong, scoring a touchdown in the first half.

2:54 p.m. ET - Jameis Winston in at QB, O.J. Howard (knee) out for remainder of game

The Buccaneers' rough first half has apparently convinced coach Dirk Koetter to insert Jameis Winston into the lineup. Meanwhile, O.J. Howard will miss the remainder of the game with his knee injury.

2:47 p.m. ET - Tyler Eifert suffers scary leg injury

On the same day Tyler Eifert scored his first touchdown since 2016, the tight end suffered a scary leg injury that, on first glance, could sideline him for a significant period of time. He lay on the field for minutes after the play while the Bengals' medical staff attended to him.

2:42 p.m. ET - Chris Carson (hip) is a surprise inactive

In a major surprise, Chris Carson (hip) is not playing in Week 4 in Arizona. He's inactive. Carson was expected to be "fine" after practicing on a limited basis all week, but the 'Hawks will roll with both Rashaad Penny, Mike Davis, and C.J. Prosise as their main RBs against the Cardinals.

2:38 p.m. ET - Leonard Fournette (hamstring) out for game

Leonard Fournette (hamstring) can't stay healthy. Fournette left after a few snaps against the Jets, then re-appeared. Jacksonville went to halftime and Fournette was announced as out. It's a terrible start to the season for Fournette. He missed Weeks 2-3 with the same hamstring injury and is now legitimately questionable for Week 5 (in Kansas City).

2:25 p.m. ET - O.J. Howard (knee) questionable to return

During an already rough outing for the Buccaneers offense, O.J. Howard left with a knee injury. Tampa still has Cameron Brate at their disposal, but Howard had begun to turn the corner in recent weeks, catching nine balls for 168 yards and a touchdown between his last two games.

1:39 p.m. ET - T.Y. Hilton returns

After a brief scare, T.Y. Hilton re-joined the Colts offense late in the first quarter.

1:08 p.m. ET - T.Y. Hilton leaves game with chest injury

Early in the Colts' tilt with the division-rival Texans, star wideout T.Y. Hilton absorbed a hit to chest that sent him to the locker room. Hilton's absence leaves Ryan Grant and Eric Ebron as the most experienced pass catchers available. The Indianapolis offense already must play without running back Marlon Mack and tight end Jack Doyle, both of which are inactive today.