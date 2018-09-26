Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 4: Defenses

Start 'Em & Sit 'Em is the ultimate weekly look at NFL matchups and how they'll affect your fantasy football team. Fantasy superstars such as Todd Gurley and Antonio Brown will not be featured. All player matchups are based on PPR scoring system. NFL researchers Matt Frederick and Michael Florio have contributed to the column. For your final starting lineup decisions, check our weekly fantasy football lineup rankings.

Sit' Em vs. Sit of the Week - Denver Broncos vs. Kansas City Chiefs The Broncos defense has scored a mere two fantasy points in each of its last two games, and things are not going to get better against Patrick Mahomes and the high-octane Chiefs offense. After three weeks, the defenses facing Kansas City have actually averaged minus-1.33 fantasy points a game. That's insane. vs. Baltimore Ravens vs. Pittsburgh Steelers The Ravens put up a stellar 17 fantasy points against the Bills in their opener. Since then, this unit has scored a combined five fantasy points. Not good. Things don't figure to improve when Baltimore heads to the Steel City to face the Steelers, who have averaged 33.3 points in their last five home contests. vs. Minnesota Vikings vs. Los Angeles Rams Minnesota's defense was a major disappointment in last week's shocking loss to the Bills, and I'd fade it ahead of a Thursday night matchup against the Rams. Jared Goff and his offense have been a bad matchup for defenses, as opposing units have averaged a mere 1.33 fantasy points per game against them in 2018. vs. Miami Dolphins vs. New England Patriots The Dolphins D/ST ranks in the top five in fantasy points after three weeks, but do you want to tempt fate and start them in a road matchup against Tom Brady and the Patriots? In their last nine games against the P-Men in New England, the Dolphins have surrendered an average of 31.8 points per game. That's not good. Sit 'Em: Bengals D/ST at Atlanta Falcons, Giants D/ST vs. New Orleans Saints

Busts: Falcons D/ST vs. Cincinnati Bengals, Jets D/ST at Jacksonville Jaguars

