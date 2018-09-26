Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 4: Kickers

Start 'Em & Sit 'Em is the ultimate weekly look at NFL matchups and how they'll affect your fantasy football team. Fantasy superstars such as Todd Gurley and Antonio Brown will not be featured. All player matchups are based on PPR scoring system. NFL researchers Matt Frederick and Michael Florio have contributed to the column. For your final starting lineup decisions, check our weekly fantasy football lineup rankings.

Start 'Em vs. Start of the Week - Wil Lutz vs. New York Giants Lutz is coming off a monster stat line last week, scoring 13 fantasy points in a win over the Falcons. I expect him to put up another solid total in New York against a Giants defense that's given up an average of 9.33 fantasy points per game to kickers. That ranks tied for the fourth-most in the league so far. vs. Matt Bryant vs. Cincinnati Bengals The Falcons offense is flying high, but that hasn't equated to fantasy points for Bryant as he's 22nd at the position after three weeks. Regardless, I'd keep the veteran kicker active in what could be a high scorer against the Bengals. Their defense has allowed an average of nine fantasy points per game to kickers. vs. Adam Vinatieri vs. Tennessee Titans Vinatieri has scored 10 or more fantasy points in two of his first three games of the season, proving that even a 45-year-old can make an impact. I like him to produce another nice stat line in Week 4, as the Colts face a Texans defense that has allowed an average of almost nine fantasy points per game to kickers. vs. Harrison Butker vs. Denver Broncos Butker hasn't been a "butt kicker" in the stat sheets thus far, scoring just 22 fantasy points in his first three games. I would expect him to be a nice streamer this week, however, as the Broncos have surrendered an average of almost nine fantasy points per game to kickers. Butker is a free agent in many leagues. Start 'Em: Stephen Gostkowski vs. Miami Dolphins, Sam Ficken vs. Minnesota Vikings (Thur.)

Sleepers: Ka'imi Fairbairn at Indianapolis Colts, Jason Sanders at New England Patriots

