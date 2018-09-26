Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 4: Kickers

Start 'Em & Sit 'Em is the ultimate weekly look at NFL matchups and how they'll affect your fantasy football team. Fantasy superstars such as Todd Gurley and Antonio Brown will not be featured. All player matchups are based on PPR scoring system. NFL researchers Matt Frederick and Michael Florio have contributed to the column. For your final starting lineup decisions, check our weekly fantasy football lineup rankings.
Start 'Em
Start of the Week - Wil Lutz vs. New York Giants
Lutz is coming off a monster stat line last week, scoring 13 fantasy points in a win over the Falcons. I expect him to put up another solid total in New York against a Giants defense that's given up an average of 9.33 fantasy points per game to kickers. That ranks tied for the fourth-most in the league so far.
Matt Bryant vs. Cincinnati Bengals
The Falcons offense is flying high, but that hasn't equated to fantasy points for Bryant as he's 22nd at the position after three weeks. Regardless, I'd keep the veteran kicker active in what could be a high scorer against the Bengals. Their defense has allowed an average of nine fantasy points per game to kickers.
Adam Vinatieri vs. Tennessee Titans
Vinatieri has scored 10 or more fantasy points in two of his first three games of the season, proving that even a 45-year-old can make an impact. I like him to produce another nice stat line in Week 4, as the Colts face a Texans defense that has allowed an average of almost nine fantasy points per game to kickers.
Harrison Butker vs. Denver Broncos
Butker hasn't been a "butt kicker" in the stat sheets thus far, scoring just 22 fantasy points in his first three games. I would expect him to be a nice streamer this week, however, as the Broncos have surrendered an average of almost nine fantasy points per game to kickers. Butker is a free agent in many leagues.
Start 'Em: Stephen Gostkowski vs. Miami Dolphins, Sam Ficken vs. Minnesota Vikings (Thur.)
Sleepers: Ka'imi Fairbairn at Indianapolis Colts, Jason Sanders at New England Patriots
Sit' Em
Sit of the Week - Chris Boswell vs. Baltimore Ravens
Boswell was a highly-drafted kicker due to the powerful Steelers offense, but he's been a dud through three weeks. In fact, he's 29th in fantasy points at the position. Things aren't likely to improve this week either, as the Ravens have surrendered an average of just five fantasy points per game to kickers in 2018.
Brandon McManus vs. Kansas City Chiefs
McManus opened the season on a high note, scoring 13 fantasy points in a win over the Seahawks. Since then, however, he's scored a combined 10 points in his last two games. This week's opponent, the Chiefs, have given up an average of fewer than six points per game to kickers, which makes Mcmanus a fade for me.
Jake Elliott vs. Tennessee Titans
Elliott is coming off a respectable eight-point effort in a win over the Colts, but he's averaging just five fantasy points per game for the season. He also has a tough matchup ahead based on the stats, as the Titans have allowed an average of just 6.6 fantasy points per contest to kickers. I'd beware Elliott.
Robbie Gould vs. Los Angeles Chargers
Gould had become a fantasy hero with Jimmy Garoppolo under center, but the loss of his quarterback could also be the loss of his value. The Chargers have given up just seven fantasy points per game to kickers, and I would be concerned about a decline in scoring opportunities with C.J. Beathard now under center.
Sit 'Em: Cody Parkey vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Josh Lambo vs. New York Jets
Busts: Matt Prater at Dallas Cowboys, Dan Bailey at Los Angeles Rams (Thur.)
Michael Fabiano is an award-winning fantasy football analyst on NFL.com and NFL Network and a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association (FSWA) Hall of Fame.