Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 4: Wide receivers

Start 'Em & Sit 'Em is the ultimate weekly look at NFL matchups and how they'll affect your fantasy football team. Fantasy superstars such as Todd Gurley and Antonio Brown will not be featured. All player matchups are based on PPR scoring system. NFL researchers Matt Frederick and Michael Florio have contributed to the column. For your final starting lineup decisions, check our weekly fantasy football lineup rankings.
Start 'Em
Start of the Week - Emmanuel Sanders vs. Kansas City Chiefs
Sanders has had a fast start to the season, posting 66.4 PPR points while ranking tied for 12th in touches among wideouts. He's a virtual must start against the Chiefs, who have allowed five touchdown catches and an average of 42.93 PPR points to opposing wide receivers. I'd fire up Demaryius Thomas this week, too.
Tyler Lockett vs. Arizona Cardinals
Lockett has been a star in the stat sheets, posting 14-plus PPR points in each of his first three games of the season. He's a good bet to see double-digit points again, as he faces a Cardinals defense that's allowed 309 yards and two touchdowns to slot receivers. Lockett has run 62 routes out of the slot in 2018.
Allen Robinson vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Robinson has been a disappointment for fantasy fans this season, but a matchup against the Bucs should be good for what ails him. Their defense has allowed 48.73 PPR points per game to wideouts, and slot receivers have thrived in particular. A-Rob could see more work there if Anthony Miller is out.
Will Fuller vs. Indianapolis Colts
When Deshaun Watson is under center for the Texans, Fuller needs to be in your starting lineup. In six such games, he's averaged 82 yards with nine touchdowns and is putting up over 21 PPR points. The former Fighting Irishman should find continued success against the Colts in what could be a high-scoring contest.
John Brown vs. Pittsburgh Steelers
Brown has had a nice start to the season, scoring two touchdowns and averaging over 15 PPR points per game. He should be in starting lineups against the Steelers, who have allowed six touchdowns and an average of 46.8 PPR points per game to wideouts. I'd also start Michael Crabtree and even sleeper Willie Snead.
Start 'Em: JuJu Smith-Schuster vs. Baltimore Ravens, Mike Williams vs. San Francisco 49ers
Sleepers: Sterling Shepard vs. New Orleans Saints, Dede Westbrook vs. New York Jets
Sit 'Em
Sit of the Week - Marquise Goodwin vs. Los Angeles Chargers
Goodwin was a popular breakout candidate, but the loss of Jimmy Garoppolo puts a big dent in his upside. This week's matchup against the Chargers isn't great either, as their defense has allowed just 19 completions to receivers lined up out wide. That's where Goodwin runs about 70 percent of his routes since 2017.
DeSean Jackson vs. Chicago Bears
Jackson started the 2018 season on a two-game hot streak, but he flopped a week ago despite a great matchup against the Steelers. Next up is a date with the Bears, who have allowed just four touchdown catches to wide receivers on their home field since the start of the last season. Beware the veteran this week.
Keelan Cole vs. New York Jets
Cole has had an uneven start to the season, posting one big game out of his first three. I'm fading the Jaguars wideout this week, as he's facing a Jets defense that's allowed a 35.6 passer rating to quarterbacks who have targeted receivers split out wide. Cole has run 70 percent of his routes out wide in 2018.
Geronimo Allison vs. Buffalo Bills
Allison has had a nice start to the season for fantasy fans, but don't be surprised if he fails to make noise against the Bills this week. Buffalo's defense has given up the third-fewest yards to receivers who are split out wide, which is where Allison has lined up on almost 90 percent of his routes this season.
Robby Anderson vs. Jacksonville Jaguars
Anderson's value has taken a massive hit since the Jets handed the top spot on the depth chart to Sam Darnold, who prefers to throw shorter passes to Quincy Enunwa than go downfield. Overall, he's averaged just 3.3 targets per game and an upcoming matchup against the Jaguars make Anderson an obvious fade.
Sit 'Em: Jordy Nelson vs. Cleveland Browns, Antonio Callaway at Oakland Raiders
Busts: Larry Fitzgerald vs. Seattle Seahawks, Nelson Agholor at Tennessee Titans
Michael Fabiano is an award-winning fantasy football analyst on NFL.com and NFL Network and a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association (FSWA) Hall of Fame. You can follow Michael on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube and Instagram for all of the latest fantasy football news, notes and in-depth analysis!