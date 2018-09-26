Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 4: Wide receivers

Start 'Em & Sit 'Em is the ultimate weekly look at NFL matchups and how they'll affect your fantasy football team. Fantasy superstars such as Todd Gurley and Antonio Brown will not be featured. All player matchups are based on PPR scoring system. NFL researchers Matt Frederick and Michael Florio have contributed to the column. For your final starting lineup decisions, check our weekly fantasy football lineup rankings.

Select An Option... Quarterbacks Running Backs Wide Receivers Tight Ends Defense Kickers

Sit 'Em vs. Sit of the Week - Marquise Goodwin vs. Los Angeles Chargers Goodwin was a popular breakout candidate, but the loss of Jimmy Garoppolo puts a big dent in his upside. This week's matchup against the Chargers isn't great either, as their defense has allowed just 19 completions to receivers lined up out wide. That's where Goodwin runs about 70 percent of his routes since 2017. vs. DeSean Jackson vs. Chicago Bears Jackson started the 2018 season on a two-game hot streak, but he flopped a week ago despite a great matchup against the Steelers. Next up is a date with the Bears, who have allowed just four touchdown catches to wide receivers on their home field since the start of the last season. Beware the veteran this week. vs. Keelan Cole vs. New York Jets Cole has had an uneven start to the season, posting one big game out of his first three. I'm fading the Jaguars wideout this week, as he's facing a Jets defense that's allowed a 35.6 passer rating to quarterbacks who have targeted receivers split out wide. Cole has run 70 percent of his routes out wide in 2018. vs. Geronimo Allison vs. Buffalo Bills Allison has had a nice start to the season for fantasy fans, but don't be surprised if he fails to make noise against the Bills this week. Buffalo's defense has given up the third-fewest yards to receivers who are split out wide, which is where Allison has lined up on almost 90 percent of his routes this season. vs. Robby Anderson vs. Jacksonville Jaguars Anderson's value has taken a massive hit since the Jets handed the top spot on the depth chart to Sam Darnold, who prefers to throw shorter passes to Quincy Enunwa than go downfield. Overall, he's averaged just 3.3 targets per game and an upcoming matchup against the Jaguars make Anderson an obvious fade. Sit 'Em: Jordy Nelson vs. Cleveland Browns, Antonio Callaway at Oakland Raiders

Busts: Larry Fitzgerald vs. Seattle Seahawks, Nelson Agholor at Tennessee Titans

Michael Fabiano is an award-winning fantasy football analyst on NFL.com and NFL Network and a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association (FSWA) Hall of Fame. You can follow Michael on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube and Instagram for all of the latest fantasy football news, notes and in-depth analysis!