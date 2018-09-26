Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 4: Running backs

Start 'Em & Sit 'Em is the ultimate weekly look at NFL matchups and how they'll affect your fantasy football team. Fantasy superstars such as Todd Gurley and Antonio Brown will not be featured. All player matchups are based on PPR scoring system. NFL researchers Matt Frederick and Michael Florio have contributed to the column. For your final starting lineup decisions, check our weekly fantasy football lineup rankings.

Start 'Em vs. Start of the Week - Jordan Howard vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers Listed as a start 'em last week, Howard produced his best stat line of the short season with 16.1 PPR points in a win over the Cardinals. He should remain in fantasy lineups against the Buccaneers, who have been downright brutal against opposing running backs in their first three games. Start JoHo with confidence. vs. Giovani Bernard vs. Atlanta Falcons Bernard was a true featured runner for the Bengals last week, seeing 88 percent of the offensive snaps. Next on the schedule is a matchup against the Falcons, who have surrendered an average of 167.3 scrimmage yards and 35.4 PPR points per game to opposing running backs in 2018. Keep riding Bernard this weekend. vs. Lamar Miller vs. Indianapolis Colts Miller, a start 'em in last week's column, produced five receptions and 14.1 PPR points in a loss to the Giants. He should remain in the RB2 conversation ahead of his next matchup against the Colts, who have given up an average of 166 scrimmage yards and 29.93 PPR points per game to opposing running backs in 2018. vs. James White vs. Miami Dolphins The Patriots backfield is a bit of a mess right now, but White has been the one reliable option for fantasy fans. He's put up 14-plus PPR points in each of his first three games, and his success should continue this week against the Dolphins. Their defense has allowed 7.7 catches and 28.7 PPR points to running backs. vs. Chris Carson vs. Arizona Cardinals Carson went bananas against the Cowboys last week, scoring 20.4 PPR points while leading all running backs in touches (34). He should see another large workload this week against the Cardinals, who have surrendered six total touchdowns and an average of 38.3 PPR points per game to opposing running backs in 2018. Start 'Em: Marshawn Lynch vs. Cleveland Browns, Carlos Hyde at Oakland Raiders

Sleepers: Phillip Lindsay vs. Kansas City Chiefs (Mon.), Austin Ekeler vs. San Francisco 49ers

Sit 'Em vs. Sit of the Week - Isaiah Crowell vs. Jacksonville Jaguars Crowell scored two touchdowns and put up a monster stat line in last week's loss to the Browns, but don't chase the fantasy points, my friends. Next up is a date with the Jaguars, who have allowed just one rushing touchdown and an average of fewer than 20 PPR points per contest to running backs this season. vs. Jay Ajayi vs. Tennessee Titans Ajayi is slated to return from an injured back this week, but an upcoming matchup against the Titans makes him a potential fade for fantasy owners. Their defense hasn't surrendered a single touchdown to a running back this season, and the position is averaging a mere 15.8 PPR points per contest against them. vs. Derrick Henry vs. Philadelphia Eagles Through three weeks, Dion Lewis has dominated snaps (112 to 78) in what has been a backfield committee in Tennessee. If that didn't make this situation tough enough, factor in that Henry has a tough matchup against the Eagles next on the schedule. Backs have averaged just 14.7 PPR points against them thus far. vs. Alfred Morris vs. Los Angeles Chargers Morris rolled to 67 yards, one touchdown and 12.7 PPR points in a loss to the Chiefs, but he saw just 34 percent of the snaps against a bad defense. Next up is a much tougher assignment against the Chargers in what could become a game-script nightmare. Even if Matt Breida (knee) is out, Morris remains a risk. vs. Jamaal Williams vs. Buffalo Bills This week's matchup against the Bills is a favorable one, but which of the Packers running backs will see enough touches to produce? Last week, Williams led the backfield in snaps (30/69) but saw just seven touches versus the Redskins. What's more, Aaron Jones had more carries and average seven yards an attempt. Sit 'Em: Peyton Barber at Chicago Bears, Marlon Mack vs. Houston Texans

Busts: David Johnson vs. Seattle Seahawks, Kenyan Drake at New England Patriots

