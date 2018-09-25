Targets and Touches: Week 4

In a way, it's fitting that I've unretired from fantasy football writing mere months after hanging up my calculator and spreadsheets. After all, I grew up idolizing the play of Brett Favre, and if anyone knows how to unretire, it's that guy.

I'm back for the rest of the season here at NFL Fantasy, with my primary focus being this revamped Targets and Touches column, as well as Trade Calls (which you can read on Wednesday!). But back to this article. We're focusing on different stats for 2018, as you'll see below. This column will no longer be a restatement of catches, yards, and receptions (If you want those, check the box score). Instead, I hope to bring you some more actionable data. For running backs, that means looking at total touches and playing time. I'll give you their touch total this week, their touch totals from the past few weeks, as well as the percentage of offensive plays during which they were on the field in the given week (per Next Gen Stats). Here's what that will look like:

Giovani Bernard, RB - 17 touches (Wk 2: 10, Wk 1: 2), 89 percent snap share

Got it? Good. Now, for the passing games, I'll provide you with two key stats: target share and air yards share. The target share (TS) represents the percentage of the team's targets that player saw in the given week. Air yards, if you aren't familiar with the term, represent âthe total number of yards thrown toward a receiver on a play in which he is targeted, both complete and incomplete. If you add them up over a game or a season, you get a receiver's total Air Yards.â As such, the air yards share accounts for the receiver's percentage of the quarterback's total intended air yards. The perfect marriage for a fantasy wideout is a healthy target share and plenty of air yards. For more on why you should care about air yards, read this. But if you're too lazy and trust us that air yards matter (#respect), here's how the pass-catchers will look below:

Davante Adams, WR - 20 percent TS, 17 percent AY

Our hope is this data will give you more actionable information to use when contemplating your starting lineup, adds/drops, and trades. But feel free to give me feedback on Twitter @AlexGelhar. Now, let's dive into what Week 3 had to offer:

KEY

percent TS = percentage of total team passing targets player received

percent AY = percentage of total team air yards player received

New York Jets at Cleveland Browns

Jets

Backfield

Bilal Powell, RB - 14 touches (Wk 2: 10, Wk 1: 13), 54 percent snap share

Isaiah Crowell, RB - 18 touches (Wk 2: 14, Wk 1: 10), 46 percent snap share

Crowell and Powell split work pretty evenly, as has been the case all season. This was Crowell's second game with two touchdown... but also his second-consecutive game with 35 or fewer rushing yards.

Passing game

Quincy Enunwa, WR - 26 percent TS, 10 percent AY

Jermaine Kearse, WR - 19 percent TS, 24 percent AY

Terrelle Pryor, WR - 10 percent TS, 21 percent AY

Robby Anderson, WR - 13 percent TS, 30 percent AY

Isaiah Crowell, RB - 10 percent TS, 9 percent AY

It's quite clear through three weeks that Enunwa is Sam Darnold's favorite target. Enunwa owns a 31 percent target share on the season and trails only Terrelle Pryor in air yards... by a single yard. Robby Anderson is still a big-play threat but isn't seeing the volume to be trusted with a weekly lineup spot.

Browns

Backfield

Carlos Hyde, RB - 25 touches (Wk 2: 17, Wk 1: 23), 60 percent snap share

Duke Johnson Jr., RB - 4 touches (Wk 2: 5, Wk 1: 6), 37 percent snap share

Nick Chubb, RB - 2 touches (Wk 2: 2, Wk 1: 3), 5 percent snap share

This is Carlos Hyde's backfield. He's handled 75 percent of the backfield touches through three weeks.

Passing game

Jarvis Landry, WR - 41 percent TS, 32 percent AY

Antonio Callaway, WR - 27 percent TS, 47 percent AY

David Njoku, TE - 5 percent TS, 6 percent AY

Rashard Higgins, WR - 8 percent TS, 9 percent AY

Carlos Hyde, RB - 8 percent TS, 0 percent AY

Duke Johnson, RB - 5 percent TS, 1 percent AY

With Josh Gordon out of the picture, Tyrod Taylor and Baker Mayfield turned to Landry and Callaway to lead their aerial assault. Callaway wasn't efficient with his ten targets, but his 185 air yards are extremely encouraging. Taylor just missed Callaway on what should have been a deep touchdown.

Cincinnati Bengals at Carolina Panthers

Bengals

Backfield

Giovani Bernard, RB - 17 touches (Wk 2: 10, Wk 1: 2), 89 percent snap share

As expected, Bernard was the workhorse back with Joe Mixon sidelined. We should expect nothing less until Mixon returns.

Passing game

Tyler Boyd, WR - 15 percent TS, 25 percent AY

A.J. Green, WR - 17 percent TS, 16 percent AY

John Ross, WR - 15 percent TS, 24 percent AY

Giovani Bernard, RB - 20 percent TS, 2 percent AY

Tyler Eifert, TE - 17 percent TS, 22 percent AY

This is the second week in a row where Boyd has both cleared 100 air yards and led the team in air yards share. His third-year breakout season remains on track and he looks like a weekly flex/WR3 option moving forward. This could be a turning point for Eifert, who set season-highs in air yards and target share. Those looking for a streaming option next week could consider Eifert against Atlanta in Week 4.

Panthers

Backfield

Christian McCaffrey, RB - 30 touches (Wk 2: 22, Wk 1: 16), 100 percent snap share

C.J. Anderson, RB - 3 touches (Wk 2: 3, Wk 1: 7), 5 percent snap share

Run CMC's usage was a shocking, but a pleasant turn of events. He rushed the ball 28 times against the Bengals, obliterating his previous career high of 15. C.J. Anderson's playing time and touches have dropped with each passing week. The offense only threw the ball 24 times, which may have contributed to McCaffrey's decreased passing volume (career-low two targets).

Passing game

Devin Funchess, WR - 29 percent TS, 48 percent AY

Torrey Smith, WR - 25 percent TS, 32 percent AY

Ian Thomas, TE - 21 percent TS, 10 percent AY

Much like we saw last year, Devin Funchess is a volume vacuum with Greg Olsen out of the lineup. He turned his opportunities into a solid 4-67-1 line against the Bengals. Ian Thomas will be a name to circle on waiver wires if his role and share of the air yards grow in the coming weeks.

Green Bay Packers at Washington Redskins

Packers

Backfield

Jamaal Williams, RB - 7 touches (Wk 2: 19, Wk 1: 15), 43 percent snap share

Ty Montgomery, RB - 10 touches (Wk 2: 6, Wk 1: 4), 29 percent snap share

Aaron Jones, RB - 7 touches (Wk 2: n/a, Wk 1: n/a), 25 percent snap share

What a mess. Aaron Jones' returned completely muddied this backfield. He looked the most explosive but saw the field the least. Ty Montgomery led the way in touches for the first time this season as he was used as an outlet for Aaron Rodgers in the passing game (Rodgers was under siege all afternoon). Proceed with caution with this group until a leader emerges.

Passing game

Davante Adams, WR - 20 percent TS, 17 percent AY

Randall Cobb, WR - 24 percent TS, 32 percent AY

Geronimo Allison, WR - 9 percent TS, 20 percent AY

Jimmy Graham, TE - 16 percent TS, 11 percent AY

Ty Montgomery, RB - 16 percent TS, 0 percent AY

Drops killed this unit in Week 3, as both Randall Cobb and Davante Adams missed catches they normally make. Geronimo Allison turned his modest air yardage share into big production, scoring on a 64-yard catch-and-run play. Jimmy Graham looks to be finding his place in this offense after a disappearing act in Week 1, with target shares of 19 percent and 16 percent in Weeks 2 and 3, respectively.

Redskins

Backfield

Adrian Peterson, RB - 19 touches (Wk 2: 14, Wk 1: 28), 53 percent snap share

Chris Thompson, RB - 6 touches (Wk 2: 17, Wk 1: 11), 40 percent snap share

This game got away from Chris Thompson almost immediately. Washington jumped out to a big first-half lead, creating an Adrian Peterson-friendly game script for pretty much the rest of the game. Alex Smith only threw 20 passes, and will likely target Thompson more heavily in closer or come-from-behind situations.

Passing game

Jordan Reed, TE - 35 percent TS, 30 percent AY

Jamison Crowder, WR - 20 percent TS, 8 percent AY

Paul Richardson, WR - 10 percent TS, 35 percent AY

Josh Doctson, WR - 15 percent TS, 17 percent AY

Vernon Davis, TE - 10 percent TS, 14 percent AY

This was the first game for Washington where Chris Thompson didn't lead the team in target share. Alex Smith, ladies and gentleman. Among the wide receivers, Paul Richardson looks like the best bet in fantasy. He leads the team in air yards by a wide margin through three weeks, so the big play is at least in the realm of possibilities.

New Orleans Saints at Atlanta Falcons

Saints

Backfield

Alvin Kamara, RB - 31 touches (Wk 2: 19, Wk 1: 17), 84 percent snap share

Mike Gillislee, RB - 6 touches (Wk 2: 8, Wk 1: 3), 5 percent snap share

Jonathan Williams, RB - 6 touches (Wk 2: 1, Wk 1: 1), 12 percent snap share

Alvin Kamara became the first running back in NFL history to see 20 targets in a game (since the NFL started tracking the stat in 1992). Mark Ingram returns in two weeks, for what it's worth.

Passing game

Michael Thomas, WR - 20 percent TS, 24 percent AY

Alvin Kamara, RB - 41 percent TS, 11 percent AY

Ted Ginn Jr., WR - 12 percent TS, 25 percent AY

Benjamin Watson, TE - 12 percent TS, 25 percent AY

The Saints feature one of the NFL's most concentrated passing attacks, with Thomas and Kamara 61 percent of Drew Brees' targets through three weeks. This is largely irrelevant for fantasy, but Thomas has caught an eye-popping 38 of his 40 targets on the year.

Falcons

Backfield

Tevin Coleman, RB - 17 touches (Wk 2: 20, Wk 1: 10), 84 percent snap share

Ito Smith, RB - 5 touches (Wk 2: 10, Wk 1: 0), 5 percent snap share

With Devonta Freeman sidelined nursing a knee injury, Coleman has been the de facto workhorse, with mixed results. HIs 47 total yards today don't inspire a ton of confidence, but he did catch a touchdown to even things out.

Passing game

Julio Jones, WR - 17 percent TS, 32 percent AY

Calvin Ridley, WR - 23 percent TS, 50 percent AY

Mohamed Sanu, WR - 20 percent TS, 17 percent AY

Austin Hooper, TE - 11 percent TS, 6 percent AY

Tevin Coleman, RB - 11 percent TS, 0 percent AY

Have a day, Calvin Ridley. The rookie saw seven targets combined in Weeks 1-2, then exploded for 7-146-3 on eight targets against the Saints on Sunday. He nearly tripled his air yards from Weeks 1 and 2 as well. Is this a new phase of the Atlanta offense, or a one-week blip? We may have to wait and see how Ridley is deployed next week before getting too excited about the rookie's weekly viability. He's averaging 60 percent of the offensive snaps per game.

Indianapolis Colts at Philadelphia Eagles

Colts

Backfield

Jordan Wilkins, RB - 8 touches (Wk 2: 12, Wk 1: 17), 30 percent snap share

Nyheim Hines, RB - 10 touches (Wk 2: 5, Wk 1: 12), 71 percent snap share

The Colts backfield has done very little fantasy-wise, but Hines' 71 percent snap share is worth watching. He's a dual-threat running back, who could become a flex option if his playing time and opportunities rise.

Passing game

T.Y. Hilton, WR - 20 percent TS, 32 percent AY

Ryan Grant, WR - 41 percent TS, 15 percent AY

Eric Ebron, TE - 12 percent TS, 43 percent AY

Chester Rogers, WR - 12 percent TS, 10 percent AY

Nyheim Hines, RB - 12 percent TS, 0 percent AY

This was supposed to be Eric Ebron's week, and the fact that he led the Colts in target share and air yards is proof that the process was right in starting Ebron. However, the results just didn't hit. The Colts passing attack was held extremely in check by the Eagles, resulting in this overall lackluster showing.

Eagles

Backfield

Corey Clement, RB - 19 touches (Wk 2: 11, Wk 1: 5), 56 percent snap share

Wendell Smallwood, RB - 13 touches (Wk 2: 8, Wk 1: 0), 35 percent snap share

Josh Adams, RB - 6 touches (Wk 2: n/a, Wk 1: n/a), 9 percent snap share

True to their form, the Eagles deployed a healthy backfield committee, even though Jay Ajayi and Darren Sproles were sidelined with injuries. Clement led the way in playing time and touches, but it was Smallwood who found the end zone.

Passing game

Zach Ertz, TE - 26 percent TS, 30 percent AY

Dallas Goedert, TE - 18 percent TS, 20 percent AY

Nelson Agholor, WR - 16 percent TS, 17 percent AY

Wendell Smallwood, RB - 13 percent TS, 8 percent AY

Corey Clement, RB - 11 percent TS, 8 percent AY

With Alshon Jeffery still out and Mike Wallace on IR, Carson Wentz leaned heavily on his tight ends in his first game back since injuring his knee late last season. Don't chase Goedert's big game here. He was on the field for 63 plays this week versus 25 and 22 the previous two weeks.

Buffalo Bills at Minnesota Vikings

Bills

Backfield

Chris Ivory, RB - 23 touches (Wk 2: 3, Wk 1: 3), 81 percent snap share

Marcus Murphy, RB - 9 touches (Wk 2: 4, Wk 1: 6), 24 percent snap share

Opportunity knocked for Chris Ivory with LeSean McCoy sidelined, and Ivory answered the door eagerly. He didn't manage much on the ground against the Vikings stout front (2.8 yards per carry), but three receptions for 70 yards helped his final line look a little more palatable.

Passing game

Kelvin Benjamin, WR - 21 percent TS, 26 percent AY

Andre Holmes, WR - 17 percent TS, 15 percent AY

Charles Clay, TE - 12 percent TS, 0 percent AY

Chris Ivory, RB - 17 percent TS, 5 percent AY

Until Josh Allen really gets a hold of this offense (and maybe gets some more weapons) the Bills pass-catchers won't be big fantasy targets.

Vikings

Backfield

Latavius Murray, RB - 19 touches (Wk 2: 11, Wk 1: 5), 58 percent snap share

Mike Boone, RB - 13 touches (Wk 2: 8, Wk 1: 0), 20 percent snap share

I could write some words about this group, but I think the box score itself speaks volumes:

Passing game

Adam Thielen, WR - 37 percent TS, 43 percent AY

Stefon Diggs, WR - 18 percent TS, 33 percent AY

Kyle Rudolph, TE - 11 percent TS, 17 percent AY

Latavius Murray, RB - 12 percent TS, 0 percent AY

The Vikings passing game distribution went mostly as expected. Thielen seems to be Kirk Cousins' preferred target as the chain-mover, which might explain why he nearly doubled up Diggs on targets.

Oakland Raiders at Miami Dolphins

Raiders

Backfield

Marshawn Lynch, RB - 22 touches (Wk 2: 20, Wk 1: 13), 55 percent snap share

Doug Martin, RB - 9 touches (Wk 2: 8, Wk 1: 6), 18 percent snap share

Jalen Richard, RB - 6 touches (Wk 2: 2, Wk 1: 14), 26 percent snap share

Passing game

Amari Cooper, WR - 12 percent TS, 27 percent AY

Jordy Nelson, WR - 20 percent TS, 26 percent AY

Jared Cook, TE - 17 percent TS, 3 percent AY

Martavis Bryant, WR - 15 percent TS, 23 percent AY

Jalen Richard, RB - 17 percent TS, 5 percent AY

Jordy Nelson found Hermione Granger's time-turner and jumped back to 2014 form, as he gashed the Dolphins for 173 yards and a touchdown on six receptions. Xavien Howard took Cooper right out of the game, making his 10-catch, 116-yard performance last week feel like a distant memory.

Dolphins

Backfield

Kenyan Drake, RB - 7 touches (Wk 2: 15, Wk 1: 17), 67 percent snap share

Frank Gore, RB - 6 touches (Wk 2: 10, Wk 1: 9), 38 percent snap share

Having not seen much of this game as I write this article, I have no explanation for what happened in this backfield. But through two weeks anyone trusting either of these backs regularly was playing with fire.

Passing game

Kenny Stills, WR - 26 percent TS, 30 percent AY

Kenyan Drake, RB - 18 percent TS, 20 percent AY

Jakeem Grant, WR - 16 percent TS, 17 percent AY

Albert Wilson, WR - 13 percent TS, 8 percent AY

Stills is the only constant in this passing attack through three weeks. Five separate players saw 12 percent of the targets in this game, with Stills and Drake being the only two players to see more. Don't get cute and add Jakeem Grant or Albert Wilson just yet. Unless they connect on another wide receiver-option next week, THEN we can consider them.

Denver Broncos at Baltimore Ravens

Broncos

Backfield

Royce Freeman, RB - 14 touches (Wk 2: 8, Wk 1: 15), 39 percent snap share

Philip Lindsay, RB - 4 touches (Wk 2: 15, Wk 1: 17), 18 percent snap share

Devontae Booker, RB - 10 touches (Wk 2: 3, Wk 1: 4), 39 percent snap share

Philip Lindsay's ejection for throwing a punch shifted the workload in this backfield quite a bit. Freeman found the end zone and Booker picked up some slack in the passing game, but there's not much else to take from this game.

Passing game

Demaryius Thomas, WR - 14 percent TS, 30 percent AY

Emmanuel Sanders, WR - 23 percent TS, 19 percent AY

Devontae Booker, WR - 20 percent TS, 16 percent AY

Jeff Heuerman, TE - 11 percent TS, 7 percent AY

Sanders found paydirt on a 35-yard rushing score, but otherwise the passing game faltered. It seems Sanders and Thomas will go as Case Keenum goes. Today was not one of Keenum's better outings.

Ravens

Backfield

Alex Collins, RB - 21 touches (Wk 2: 12, Wk 1: 8), 50 percent snap share

Javorius Allen, RB - 9 touches (Wk 2: 11, Wk 1: 9), 53 percent snap share

Collins was a favorite of the fantasy industry heading into this season, so it was nice seeing him handle a sizable workload and get into the end zone. Allen doesn't appear to be going anywhere, though, and will serve mostly as a cap on Collins' ceiling. If Allen starts receiving more opportunities he'll merit some flex consideration in PPR.

Passing game

Michael Crabtree, WR - 26 percent TS, 24 percent AY

John Brown, WR - 21 percent TS, 45 percent AY

Willie Snead IV, WR - 14 percent TS, 6 percent AY

Javorius Allen, RB - 9 percent TS, 5 percent AY

Alex Collins, RB - 9 percent TS, 1 percent AY

The Ravens offseason acquisitions continue to perform in the passing game. John Brown and Michael Crabtree have combined for 28 catches, 385 yards and three touchdowns through the first three weeks, giving them low-end WR3 appeal.

New York Giants at Houston Texans

Giants

Backfield

Saquon Barkley, RB - 22 touches (Wk 2: 25, Wk 1: 20), 73 percent snap share

Wayne Gallman, RB - 6 touches (Wk 2: 2, Wk 1: 3), 23 percent snap share

Jonathan Stewart, RB - 2 touches (Wk 2: 2, Wk 1: 2), 2 percent snap share

This is Saquon Barkley's backfield. He left briefly with a minor injury but returned shortly thereafter.

Passing game

Odell Beckham Jr., WR - 34 percent TS, 39 percent AY

Sterling Shepard, WR - 23 percent TS, 26 percent AY

Saquon Barkley, RB - 17 percent TS, 0 percent AY

Evan Engram, TE - 3 percent TS, 2 percent AY

Evan Engram left this game with a knee injury, and was seen with a brace after the game. Other than that, there was nothing new or surprising about how Eli Manning distributed the ball against the Texans.

Texans

Backfield

Lamar Miller, RB - 15 touches (Wk 2: 16, Wk 1: 21), 78 percent snap share

Alfred Blue, RB - 5 touches (Wk 2: 7, Wk 1: 5), 22 percent snap share

It's encouraging that Miller is seeing the field so often and seeing plenty of touchdowns, but his yardage totals are suffering with the Texans offense currently lost at sea. He found the end zone this week on a garbage time reception, though.

Passing game

DeAndre Hopkins, WR - 25 percent TS, 26 percent AY

Will Fuller, WR - 28 percent TS, 42 percent AY

Lamar Miller, RB - 15 percent TS, 8 percent AY

Ryan Griffin, TE - 10 percent TS, 11 percent AY

When Will Fuller and DeAndre Hopkins are both healthy, this passing attack runs through them and no one else really matters for fantasy.

San Francisco 49ers at Kansas City Chiefs

49ers

Backfield

Matt Breida, RB - 13 touches (Wk 2: 14, Wk 1: 12), 44 percent snap share

Alfred Morris, RB - 14 touches (Wk 2: 16, Wk 1: 12), 34 percent snap share

Kyle Juszczyk, FB - 2 touches (Wk 2: 3, Wk 1: 1), 77 percent snap share

Breida dodged what initially appeared to be a serious injury and came back to rip off a few nice runs. Unfortunately, this backfield is a full-on committee between Breida and Morris. Breida's home-run ability gives him a slight edge for fantasy.

Passing game

George Kittle, TE - 23 percent TS, 19 percent AY

Marquise Goodwin, WR - 13 percent TS, 24 percent AY

PIerre Garcon, WR - 13 percent TS, 25 percent AY

Kyle Juszczyk, FB - 13 percent TS, 9 percent AY

With Jimmy Garoppolo suffering a torn ACL we're really not interested in this passing attack moving forward unless the backup (C.J. Beathard for now, maybe someone else) develops serious tunnel vision for a single target. Hold onto Kittle for now, though, as tight ends are hard to come by.

Chiefs

Backfield

Kareem Hunt, RB - 18 touches (Wk 2: 19, Wk 1: 16), 65 percent snap share

Spencer Ware, RB - 3 touches (Wk 2: 1, Wk 1: 4), 22 percent snap share

The biggest story in this backfield is Hunt's disappearing act in the passing game. He has three targets and one catch through three weeks. Last year, he averaged just under four targets per game.

Passing game

Travis Kelce, TE - 28 percent TS, 20.29 percent AY

Sammy Watkins, WR - 20 percent TS, 14 percent AY

Tyreek Hill, WR - 12 percent TS, 29 percent AY

All hail Patrick Mahomes. He's shown a remarkable knack for spreading the ball around in the end zone (nine different players have caught a touchdown) but the vast majority of his targets work through these three players. All three own 21-plus percent of the team's targets on the year, and no other player on the team has seen more than 6 percent.

Los Angeles Chargers at Los Angeles Rams

Chargers

Backfield

Melvin Gordon, RB - 17 touches (Wk 2: 15, Wk 1: 24), 77 percent snap share

Austin Ekeler, RB - 7 touches (Wk 2: 14, Wk 1: 10), 35 percent snap share

Ekeler clearly has a role for the Chargers, but Gordon is the workhorse. His 23 percent target share on the season trails only Keenan Allen.

Passing game

Keenan Allen, WR - 23 percent TS, 26 percent AY

Mike Williams, WR - 23 percent TS, 46 percent AY

Melvin Gordon, RB - 13 percent TS, 0 percent AY

Antonio Gates, TE - 17 percent TS, 17 percent AY

Austin Ekeler, RB - 10 percent TS, 0 percent AY

Williams' usage is tough to gauge right now, but he's caught three touchdowns in the last two weeks and set a season-high with seven targets this week. He could be a name to add and stash off waivers if he's still available.

Rams

Backfield

Todd Gurley, RB - 18 touches (Wk 2: 19, Wk 1: 16), 82 percent snap share

Malcolm Brown, RB - 3 touches (Wk 2: 1, Wk 1: 4), 18 percent snap share

Brown took some carries during garbage time. This is Gurley's backfield.

Passing game

Robert Woods, WR - 31 percent TS, 46 percent AY

Brandin Cooks, WR - 22 percent TS, 21 percent AY

Cooper Kupp, WR - 17 percent TS, 20 percent AY

Todd Gurley, RB - 17 percent TS, 0 percent AY

What a blessing Sean McVay is to the fantasy football world. His receivers all have consistent roles and share the spotlight. Through three weeks each has north of 46 PPR points, with the leader clocking in at just 55.1. Until this offense shows signs of slowing down it'll be hard to sit anyone from this trio.

Dallas Cowboys at Seattle Seahawks

Cowboys

Backfield

Ezekiel Elliott, RB - 19 touches (Wk 2: 22, Wk 1: 18), 95 percent snap share

Ezekiel Elliott is the only dynamic player on this offense and it's honestly surprising he hasn't seen even more volume given the struggles in the passing game.

Passing game

Ezekiel Elliott, RB - 24 percent TS, 5 percent AY

Geoff Swaim, TE - 21 percent TS, 17 percent AY

Cole Beasley, WR - 15 percent TS, 16 percent AY

Allen Hurns, WR - 12 percent TS, 19 percent AY

On the season, Beasley leads this team with 132 receiving yards and Tavon Austin leads the team with two receiving touchdowns... the only two receiving touchdowns on the entire team. This is a group to avoid.

Seahawks

Backfield

Chris Carson, RB - 34 touches (Wk 2: 19, Wk 1: 16), 73 percent snap share

Rashaad Penny, RB - 3 touches (Wk 2: 1, Wk 1: 4), 15 percent snap share

Last week, we were told that Carson was âgassedâ from special teams work which was why he didn't receive any second-half touches. Well, looks like Carson's conditioning paid off this week! (/sarcasm). For the record, Carson played as many special teams snaps this week as he did last week (per Next Gen Stats).

Passing game

Tyler Lockett, WR - 23 percent TS, 31 percent AY

Brandon Marshall, WR - 23 percent TS, 28 percent AY

Nick Vannett, TE - 19 percent TS, 20 percent AY

Doug Baldwin doesn't appear close to returning quite yet, which could put Lockett on the weekly flex radar. He leads the team in nearly every receiving category, most notably air yards and touchdowns.

Chicago Bears at Arizona Cardinals

Bears

Backfield

Jordan Howard, RB - 26 touches (Wk 2: 22, Wk 1: 18), 95 percent snap share

Tarik Cohen, RB - 8 touches (Wk 2: 22, Wk 1: 18), 95 percent snap share

Howard is averaging a paltry 3.4 yards per carry on the season, but he's the clear-cut featured back for Matt Nagy. He's received over 74 percent of the total backfield opportunities (carries and targets) thus far.

Passing game

Allen Robinson, RB - 20 percent TS, 29 percent AY

Trey Burton, TE - 14 percent TS, 14 percent AY

Taylor Gabriel, WR - 29 percent TS, 51 percent AY

Anthony Miller, WR - 14 percent TS, 10 percent AY

Perhaps it was a matchup the coaching staff liked, but 76 percent of Gabriel's air yards on the season came in this game alone. Robinson remains the No. 1 and most reliable fantasy asset.

Cardinals

Backfield

David Johnson, RB - 16 touches (Wk 2: 19, Wk 1: 16), 73 percent snap share

Chase Edmunds, RB - 5 touches (Wk 2: 1, Wk 1: 4), 15 percent snap share

I'm not sure there's anything happening in the NFL more frustrating than how Mike McCoy is using David Johnson this year. At least Johnson found his way into the end zone. Here's to hoping Josh Rosen starting under center will lift up DJ's prospects (but color me skeptical).

Passing game

Christian Kirk, WR - 31 percent TS, 30 percent AY

Chad Williams, WR - 15 percent TS, 28 percent AY

David Johnson, RB - 15 percent TS, 5 percent AY

Ricky Seals-Jones, TE - 12 percent TS, 12 percent AY

Larry Fitzgerald, WR - 8 percent TS, 3 percent AY

Seals-Jones could find himself in consistent streaming territory soon. Kirk is a name to potentially circle for the waiver wire in deeper leagues. Larry Fitzgerald deserves better than this.

New England Patriots at Detroit Lions

Patriots

Backfield

Sony Michel, RB - 15 touches (Wk 2: 11, Wk 1: n/a), 47 percent snap share

James White, RB - 7 touches (Wk 2: 11, Wk 1: 9), 53 percent snap share

Rex Burkhead, RB - 2 touches (Wk 2: 6, Wk 1: 19), 15 percent snap share

The combination of Michel returning to health and Burkhead piling up injuries seems to be giving the rookie a chance to run away with this battle for touches. Nobody would judge you if you dropped Burkhead for a position of need this week.

Passing game

Rob Gronkowski, TE - 19 percent TS, 22 percent AY

Philip Dorsett, WR - 19 percent TS, 42 percent AY

Chris Hogan, WR - 15 percent TS, 13 percent AY

James White, WR - 12 percent TS, 4 percent AY

Michel and Burkhead also clocked in with 12 percent of the targets, but the Patriots passing attack was awful on Sunday night. Fortunately for them, Josh Gordon and Julian Edelman should return soon. Until then, Gronk is really the only player worth trusting here.

Lions

Backfield

Kerryon Johnson, RB - 18 touches (Wk 2: 13, Wk 1: 8), 44 percent snap share

LeGarrette Blount, RB - 18 touches (Wk 2: 9, Wk 1: 4), 36 percent snap share

Theo Riddick, RB - 3 touches (Wk 2: 9, Wk 1: 9), 29 percent snap share

Coming into this game, it felt like a Riddick game-script as the Lions were likely to be playing catch up early. Whoops. Instead, rookie Kerryon Johnson asserted himself early and gave the Lions their first 100-yard rusher since Reggie Bush in 2013. Fingers crossed this is a genie-out-of-the-bottle moment and Johnson can be the lead back the rest of the way. He looked special on Sunday night.

Passing game

Golden Tate, WR - 22 percent TS, 22 percent AY

Kenny Golladay, WR - 22 percent TS, 25 percent AY

Marvin Jones, WR - 16 percent TS, 43 percent AY

The Lions didn't take to the air as frequently as we've come to expect, as they controlled this game from the outset. That said, Jones found himself some positive regression in the touchdown department while Golladay's breakout campaign stayed on track.

Pittsburgh Steelers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Steelers

Backfield

James Conner, RB - 20 touches (Wk 2: 13, Wk 1: 36), 84 percent snap share

Stevan Ridley, RB - 3 touches (Wk 2: 2, Wk 1: 0), 8 percent snap share

Conner got back on track since the Steelers weren't immediately down 21-0, as they were last week. He shouldn't leave starting lineups until Le'Veon Bell comes back.

Passing game

JuJu Smith-Schuster, WR - 31 percent TS, 41 percent AY

Antonio Brown, WR - 22 percent TS, 21 percent AY

James Conner, RB - 19 percent TS, 3 percent AY

Vance McDonald, TE - 9 percent TS, 11 percent AY

The most notable play in this game was Vance McDonald stealing Chris Conte's soul on one of the nastiest stiff-arms you'll ever see. As for Smith-Schuster and Brown, business was boomin' as usual.

Buccaneers

Backfield

Peyton Barber, RB - 8 touches (Wk 2: 19, Wk 1: 17), 59 percent snap share

Jacquizz Rodgers, RB - 4 touches (Wk 2: 8, Wk 1: 3), 36 percent snap share

The Buccaneers have a problem in the backfield. Barber, the team's lead back, has just 131 total yards on 44 touches through three weeks.

Passing game

Mike Evans, WR - 22 percent TS, 44 percent AY

Chris Godwin, WR - 20 percent TS, 15 percent AY

DeSean Jackson, WR - 10 percent TS, 8 percent AY

O.J. Howard, TE - 16 percent TS, 13 percent AY

Cameron Brate, TE - 8 percent TS, 7 percent AY

The Fitzmagic disappeared at times on Monday night, but overall got the job done. Evans had a monster day in terms of air yards, seeing 256 by the time the final whistle blew. It's hard to say what will happen to this group if Jameis Winston returns under center next week, but this group is too talented to fall completely flat.

-- When Alex Gelhar isn't studying for law school or writing these articles, he's trying to figure out what a proper quarterback sack is. So far, this is his best guess.