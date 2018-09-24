NFL Fantasy LIVE: Welcome to the bizarro world

Marcas Grant and Michael Fabiano are in studio to recap everything related to fantasy for Week 3! The guys start off with the biggest breaking news on Monday like Jimmy G's season ending injury, Steelers listening to Le'Veon Bell trade offers and Baker Mayfield being named starter for the Browns (2:57). Next, Fabs and MG go through 'what we know,' 'what we think we know' and 'what we have no idea about' so far for this NFL season (21:45). Then, the guys told us who we should be on the lookout for the Week 4 waiver wire (1:07:00). Lastly, Eddie Spaghetti reads some #MondayMoanin' Tweets (1:12:10).

LISTEN to the podcast below:

SUBSCRIBE on Apple Podcasts & Google Play: