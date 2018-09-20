Fix My Flex: Taking fantasy flight with Nelson Agholor

You've figured out most of your starting lineup. Quarterback? Check. Running backs? Check. Receivers, tight ends, kicker and defense? Check, check, check and check. But there's still that pesky flex spot. Do you go with that mid-round running back you drafted for this exact purpose? What about that wide receiver that has a favorable matchup this week? Then there are you masochists who play in superflex leagues. Godspeed to all of you.

If you're looking for help, you've come to the right place. Every week in this space I'll do my best to help you #FixMyFlex. Well, actually I'll try to fix YOUR flex. But that's not how the hashtag goes. I guess it just wasn't quite as catchy. Anyway, you've got problems, I've got answers. Here we go.

This comes down to Agholor and Fuller for me. If you're in a PPR league, I would lean toward Agholor, who is part of a two-headed monster in the Eagles passing game. The yardage totals might not overwhelm you, but #Swagholor and Zach Ertz are dominating the target share. Plus, they get Carson Wentz back this week. If your league is standard scoring, I like Fuller as a ceiling play. He's the deep threat in an already-vertical passing game and has scored at least one touchdown in every game he's played with Deshaun Watson. Woods is a hard start simply because the Rams spread the ball around so much in the passing game..

Demaryius Thomas has been a disappointment thus far, failing to turn his targets into any significant production. A matchup against the Ravens isn't a reason for optimism. Ridley's Week 2 break out was nice but I want to see some consistency from the rookie before I trust him in my lineup. As for Godwin, Ryan Fitzpatrick's magic has boosted all of the pass-catchers in the offense. This week's game against Pittsburgh could be a high-scoring one. I'd give the Buc a try.

Yikes! This isn't a fun choice at all. For as great as Tampa's passing game has been, the Bucs haven't found any success on the ground. Then again, the Giants haven't gotten much going through the air this season. It's really a battle of the least bad option. In this case, I'd give it to Barber. He's likely to see more touches than Shepard and while we've focused on how bad the Steelers pass defense has been after two weeks, it's obscured the fact that their run defense is ranked 30th and allowing 152 yards per game. There's hope for Barber this week.

This is a matchup of two players I wanted very little part of this season. But the answer here is clear ... it's Beast Mode all the way. The Bills haven't mustered any semblance of a running game this year. Plus, McCoy is injured (ribs) and facing the ferocious Vikings defense. Miami has been tough on running backs through the first two weeks but I feel better going with a running back in a slightly better offense without a nagging injury.

Two guys with colors for last names. Fun! After last week's breakout on Thursday night, I'm leaning toward Brown. Not only did Smokey remind us why so many were big on him a couple of seasons ago but we also saw the Broncos struggle to corral the previously-dormant Amari Cooper last week. Look for the Ravens to challenge Denver down the field this week, especially if the offensive line can keep Von Miller away from Joe Flacco. James White has been a nice PPR option in a pinch but it's worrisome for his fantasy production that Sony Michel is getting healthier and looking to get back to action.

PPR - Stills, Garcon or Golladay? #FixMyFlex â Jim Heckel (@JHeckel) September 20, 2018

It's Stills here for me. Obviously last week wasn't great but the Raiders secondary is a much more forgiving unit. With 94 percent of the snaps played, he's by far the top receiver in Miami's offense. Garcon has the potential for a nice day in what could be a high-scoring game against Kansas City, but it's also dependent on whether Marquise Goodwin plays. We've seen that the Lions passing game can support multiple receivers but I wouldn't trust Golladay against the Patriots this week.

I know I faded Golladay in the previous scenario but in this instance I'd play Jones. This is less about any real confidence in the Lions and more about my fears about the other players. The Titans are still dealing with injuries at the tackle position and could rely on Dion Lewis more as a pass protector than a pass-catcher. If he's not catching the ball for Tennessee, his value is severely decreased. The concern for Keelan Cole is that Leonard Fournette could be back. When Fournette's on the field, Jacksonville's offense changes dramatically. In four games without Fournette, Blake Bortles averages 113 more passing yards per game with one more touchdown per game and far fewer interceptions. Fournette's return significantly shrinks the number of targets available and makes Cole a tougher start.

I mentioned earlier that Ryan Fitzpatrick has made all of Tampa's receivers into legitimate fantasy threats this season. So he's the guy I would start here. However, it's worth noting that if you're streaming tight ends, James isn't a terrible option. The Buccaneers have allowed 210 receiving yards to tight ends -- second-most in the league so far. James has been Ben Roethlisberger's tight end of choice this season, so James should at least get consideration if he's on your waiver wire.

This is an unappealing choice. Collins looks like he's in a timeshare with Javorius Allen, the extent of which I hadn't anticipated before the season. Add to it that the Ravens face a Denver defense that currently ranks seventh against the run and it's a gonna be a no for me, dawg. I'm not super excited about Peterson this week simply because you're going to be held captive by game script and hoping A.D. can get enough touches to post a big number. But I feel better about that against the Packers than I do with Collins against the Broncos.

C. Carson or D. Funchess... the struggle is real #FixMyFlex â Elliot Wilkinson (@oxWILKOxo) September 20, 2018

You ain't lying, Elliott. Whew. I'll help you out, though. I'm done with the Seahawks running game. Not only is it unproductive behind a putrid offensive line but not even Pete Carroll seems to have an idea of how to distribute touches. Chris Carson was winded from playing special teams? Bruh ... wut? Rashaad Penny has offered nothing but somehow is still getting touches. Miss me with all of that. Funchess isn't blowing anyone away with his numbers but the upside is that in his career without Greg Olsen on the field, he's seen a significant uptick in targets, receptions and yards. The Bengals have been strong through the air this year but hopefully Funchess can make up for it with volume.

Marcas Grant is a fantasy editor for NFL.com and a man who senses a disturbance in the fantasy force. Send him the droids you're looking for via Twitter @MarcasG. If you read all of that, congrats. Follow him on Facebook, Instagram and Snapchat (marcasg9).