Week 3 TNF fantasy preview

New York Jets at Cleveland Browns, 8:15 p.m. ET, NFL Network

Jets

Sam Darnold: Sit

Isaiah Crowell: Flex

Bilal Powell: Flex

Quincy Enunwa: Flex

Robby Anderson: Beware

Browns

Tyrod Taylor: Sleeper

Carlos Hyde: Flex

Duke Johnson: Sit

Jarvis Landry: Beware

Antonio Callaway: Sleeper

David Njoku: Sit

Browns DST: Stream

Sam Darnold has shown why the Jets made him the No. 3 overall pick in the draft and while he hasn't been a disaster yet this season, he hasn't shown enough to merit a Thursday night start -- especially against a resurgent Browns defense. This has the makings of a game where the Jets could have to throw the ball more, which favors Bilal Powell over Isaiah Crowell in the backfield. Quincy Enunwa has dominated the target share (34 percent) and has had a safe floor in the first two weeks. Robby Anderson is a ceiling play as the team's deep threat with the potential to hit chunk plays.

Tyrod Taylor has had a decent run of it early on (with two top-16 weekly fantasy performances) and could be a surprising sleeper play on Thursday night. Carlos Hyde has been the running back of record in the Cleveland offense and his volume alone makes him an intriguing play. Duke Johnson has been missing in the offense and this isn't the time to take a chance on him. Jarvis Landry is a game-time decision and should be monitored closely. Whether or not Landry plays, Antonio Callaway should see an expanded role in the offense that could impact David Njoku. The Browns new-look defense should get after Darnold and the Jets.

