Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 3: Kickers

Start 'Em vs. Start of the Week - Robbie Gould vs. Kansas City Chiefs Gould has been one of the best kickers in fantasy football (dating back to last season) since Jimmy Garoppolo took over the offense. He's already scored a combined 22 fantasy points in his first two games, and this week's matchup against the Chiefs should be a scoreboard scorcher. Keep Gould in your fantasy lineups. vs. Matt Bryant vs. New Orleans Saints Bryant should bust out of what has been a so-so start to his fantasy season based on an upcoming matchup at home against the Saints. Their defense has surrendered an average of nine fantasy points per game to opposing kickers (tied for 7th-most) in their first two contests, and this NFC South battle should be a high-scoring affair. vs. Dan Bailey vs. Buffalo Bills He's back! Bailey signed with the Vikings this week, and he should immediately be added and started for those fantasy owners in need of an upgrade at kicker. One of the league's most accurate booters, he's a nice option against a Bills defense that has allowed an average of nine fantasy points per game to the position in 2018. vs. Jake Elliott vs. Indianapolis Colts Elliott has had a painful start to the fantasy season, scoring a combined seven points in his first two games. I like him to rebound this week, however, as he'll face a Colts defense that has allowed an average of 9.5 fantasy points a game to kickers. Elliott could be available on the wire in some fantasy football leagues, too. Start 'Em: Wil Lutz at Atlanta Falcons, Mason Crosby at Washington Redskins

Sleepers: Sam Ficken vs. Los Angeles Chargers, Ka'imi Fairbairn vs. New York Giants

Sit' Em vs. Sit of the Week - Brandon McManus vs. Baltimore Ravens McManus has opened the regular season with 23 fantasy points, which leads all kickers after two weeks. Still, he's not a recommended option based on a difficult road matchup against the Ravens. Their defense has allowed an average of fewer than 6.5 fantasy points per game to kickers on their home field since last year. vs. Chris Boswell vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers Monday's night battle between the Steelers and Buccaneers has a chance to be a high-scoring affair, but it doesn't make Boswell a must-start. In fact, Tampa Bay has allowed an average of just 4.5 fantasy points per game as their defense gives us tons of touchdowns in the red zone. As a result, Boswell could be a disappointment. vs. Sebastian Janikowski vs. Dallas Cowboys Janikowski booted a long field goal in Seattle's Monday night loss to the Bears, but he's done little else in his first two weeks with the team. Sea Bass should remain on the fantasy sidelines against the Cowboys, who have allowed an average of fewer than 5.2 points per game to kickers on the road since last season. Sit Janikowski. vs. Caleb Sturgis vs. Los Angeles Rams Sturgis has been a potential sleeper in the first two weeks of the regular season, and the results have been, well, no so hot. Next on the schedule is a matchup against the Rams, who have allowed a mere 3.5 fantasy points per game. That makes Sturgis a fade for me in what should be an entertaining battle for Los Angeles. Sit 'Em: Randy Bullock at Carolina Panthers, Dustin Hopkins vs. Green Bay Packers

Busts: Adam Vinatieri at Philadelphia Eagles, Matt Prater vs. New England Patriots

