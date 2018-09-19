Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 3: Tight ends

Start 'Em & Sit 'Em is the ultimate weekly look at NFL matchups and how they'll affect your fantasy football team. Fantasy superstars such as Todd Gurley and Antonio Brown will not be featured. All player matchups are based on PPR scoring system. NFL researchers Matt Frederick and Michael Florio have contributed to the column. For your final starting lineup decisions, check our weekly fantasy football lineup rankings.

Start 'Em vs. Start of the Week - George Kittle vs. Kansas City Chiefs Kittle didn't meet expectations in last week's win over the Lions, but I'd keep the faith in the talented tight end in what could be a barn-burner against the Chiefs. Kittle, who's seeing 78 percent of the snaps, should shine verses a Kansas City defense that's surrendered the third-most PPR points to the position. Ride Kittle for fantasy gold. vs. Kyle Rudolph vs. Buffalo Bills Rudolph posted a solid 14.2-point performance in PPR formats last week, and an upcoming matchup against the Bills makes him an attractive option. He's run 43 routes out of the slot, which is tied for third among tight ends, and Buffalo's defense has surrendered two touchdown catches to opposing slot receivers this season. vs. Trey Burton vs. Arizona Cardinals Burton hasn't had a huge target share in his first two games with the Bears, but he's still hauled in five catches and one touchdown. He should remain in starting lineups against the Cardinals, who have given up an average of almost 14 PPR points per game to tight ends. Look for Burton to post a nice line in what could be a blowout. vs. O.J. Howard vs. Pittsburgh Steelers Howard broke out in the stat sheets a week ago, posting 96 yards, one touchdown and 18.6 PPR points in a win over the Eagles. Next up is another Pennsylvania opponent, as the Steelers come to town on Monday night. Their defense has given up 18.2 PPR points a game to opposing tight ends after the first two weeks of the season. Start 'Em: Evan Engram at Houston Texans, Jared Cook at Miami Dolphins

Sleepers: Jesse James at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Mon.), Mark Andrews vs. Denver Broncos

