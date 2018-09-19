Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 3: Tight ends

Start 'Em & Sit 'Em is the ultimate weekly look at NFL matchups and how they'll affect your fantasy football team. Fantasy superstars such as Todd Gurley and Antonio Brown will not be featured. All player matchups are based on PPR scoring system. NFL researchers Matt Frederick and Michael Florio have contributed to the column. For your final starting lineup decisions, check our weekly fantasy football lineup rankings.
Start 'Em
Start of the Week - George Kittle vs. Kansas City Chiefs
Kittle didn't meet expectations in last week's win over the Lions, but I'd keep the faith in the talented tight end in what could be a barn-burner against the Chiefs. Kittle, who's seeing 78 percent of the snaps, should shine verses a Kansas City defense that's surrendered the third-most PPR points to the position. Ride Kittle for fantasy gold.
Kyle Rudolph vs. Buffalo Bills
Rudolph posted a solid 14.2-point performance in PPR formats last week, and an upcoming matchup against the Bills makes him an attractive option. He's run 43 routes out of the slot, which is tied for third among tight ends, and Buffalo's defense has surrendered two touchdown catches to opposing slot receivers this season.
Trey Burton vs. Arizona Cardinals
Burton hasn't had a huge target share in his first two games with the Bears, but he's still hauled in five catches and one touchdown. He should remain in starting lineups against the Cardinals, who have given up an average of almost 14 PPR points per game to tight ends. Look for Burton to post a nice line in what could be a blowout.
O.J. Howard vs. Pittsburgh Steelers
Howard broke out in the stat sheets a week ago, posting 96 yards, one touchdown and 18.6 PPR points in a win over the Eagles. Next up is another Pennsylvania opponent, as the Steelers come to town on Monday night. Their defense has given up 18.2 PPR points a game to opposing tight ends after the first two weeks of the season.
Start 'Em: Evan Engram at Houston Texans, Jared Cook at Miami Dolphins
Sleepers: Jesse James at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Mon.), Mark Andrews vs. Denver Broncos
Sit 'Em
Sit of the Week - Tyler Eifert vs. Carolina Panthers
Eifert has seen a limited target share (7) over the first two weeks, and an upcoming matchup against the Panthers makes him a fade based on the numbers. Carolina's defense hasn't allowed a touchdown to an opposing slot receiver this season, and Eifert has run 26 of his 42 routes (62 percent) out of the slot in his first two contests.
Eric Ebron vs. Philadelphia Eagles
Ebron has been a hot name off the fantasy waiver wire, but can his success continue in Week 3? Well, he's played in just 38 percent of the Colts offensive snaps compared to Jack Doyle's 95 percent, and the Eagles defense has allowed an average of fewer than six PPR points to opposing tight ends at home since last season.
Ricky Seals-Jones vs. Chicago Bears
Seals-Jones was labeled a sleeper a week ago, and he failed to meet expectations with a mere 5.7 PPR points in a loss to the powerful L.A. Rams. With the Cardinals offense a mess and a date with the Bears and their fierce defensive team next on the schedule, Seals-Jones would be better left to the fantasy football sidelines.
Austin Seferian-Jenkins vs. Tennessee Titans
Seferian-Jenkins found the end zone (and it wasn't called back for once) last week in a big win over the Patriots, but the touchdown-dependant tight end is no lock to produce against the Titans. Their defense has allowed just five touchdowns to tight ends over their last 18 games dating back to last season. I'd be fading ASJ.
Sit 'Em: Antonio Gates at Los Angeles Rams, Jonnu Smith at Jacksonville Jaguars
Busts: Charles Clay at Minnesota Vikings, David Njoku vs. New York Jets (Thur.)
