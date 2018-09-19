Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 3: Wide receivers

Start 'Em & Sit 'Em is the ultimate weekly look at NFL matchups and how they'll affect your fantasy football team. Fantasy superstars such as Todd Gurley and Antonio Brown will not be featured. All player matchups are based on PPR scoring system. NFL researchers Matt Frederick and Michael Florio have contributed to the column. For your final starting lineup decisions, check our weekly fantasy football lineup rankings.
Start 'Em
Start of the Week - JuJu Smith-Schuster vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Listed as a start 'em last week, Smith-Schuster produced 13 catches for 121 yards and one touchdown in a loss to the Chiefs. He has another great matchup ahead, as he faces a Tampa Bay defense that has given up the most yards (416) and touchdowns (3) to slot receivers through two weeks. Keep JuJu in your starting lineup.
Emmanuel Sanders vs. Baltimore Ravens
Sanders has opened the season on a high note, and this week's matchup against the Ravens shouldn't keep you from starting him. Baltimore has allowed three touchdowns to slot receivers in their first two games, and opposing quarterbacks have recorded an impressive 121.2 rating when targeting the slot against them this season.
Golden Tate vs. New England Patriots
I've had Tate in the start 'em portion of this column for two straight weeks, so why not make it a third? While he's third in wideout snaps on the Lions roster behind Kenny Golladay and Marvin Jones, Tate leads in targets (28) and should continue to see work against a Patriots defense that has allowed a pair of scores to slot receivers.
Nelson Agholor vs. Indianapolis Colts
Agholor was listed as a start 'em last week, and I'm going to continue to ride him ahead of a matchup against the Colts. He's among the league's most targeted wideouts after two weeks, and facing CB Kenny Moore II bodes quite well for his chances of producing another nice stat line for fantasy owners. Watch Agholor fly high again.
DeSean Jackson vs. Pittsburgh Steelers
Jackson has been a fantasy superstar, ranking third in PPR points among wideouts with a 100 percent catch rate and a ridiculous 30.6 yards-per-catch average. He should remain in fantasy lineups against the Steelers, who have given up four touchdown catches and an average of 42.6 PPR points to opposing wideouts thus far.
Start 'Em: Jarvis Landry vs. New York Jets (Thur.), Will Fuller vs. New York Giants
Sleepers: Quincy Enunwa vs. New York Jets (Thur.), Dante Pettis vs. Kansas City Chiefs
Sit 'Em
Sit of the Week - Corey Davis vs. Jacksonville Jaguars
As much as I like Davis season long, it's hard to expect him to produce much this week with a matchup in Jacksonville on the schedule. Their talented corners (Jalen Ramsey, A.J. Bouye) are sure to shut down the Titans wideouts, who will be catching passes from an injured Marcus Mariota or Blaine Gabbert for a second week.
Michael Crabtree vs. Denver Broncos
Crabtree leads the Ravens wideouts in snaps (76 percent) and targets (16), but he's third in PPR points behind both John Brown and Willie Snead after two weeks. He'll face a tough matchup against he Broncos, who have allowed just one touchdown to receivers who line up wide after two weeks. Keep Crabtree on the fantasy sidelines.
Randall Cobb vs. Washington Redskins
Listed as a sit 'em last week, Cobb continued his trend of bad stat lines against the Vikings with a mere seven PPR points. I'd fade Cobb again this week, as he faces a Redskins defense that's allowed a 50.7 passer rating to quarterbacks who have thrown to slot receivers against them after the first two weeks. Beware Cobb as a result.
Mike Williams vs. Los Angeles Rams
Williams has started the regular season on a high note, posting 10-plus PPR points in each of his first two games. This week's task is a difficult one, however, as he'll line up against the Rams defense and talented CB Marcus Peters. Despite his red-zone prowess, I would fade Big Mike in all fantasy lineups if you have alternatives.
Kelvin Benjamin vs. Minnesota Vikings
Benjamin might have produced a touchdown last week, but he caught just two passes and his score came in garbage time. The big man also has a rookie quarterback in Josh Allen throwing him the football, and a game in Minnesota against CB Xavier Rhodes is anything but favorable. Keep Benjamin on the sidelines ... or the waiver wire.
Sit 'Em: Jordy Nelson at Miami Dolphins, Tyler Boyd at Carolina Panthers
Busts: Kenny Stills vs. Oakland Raiders, Tyler Lockett vs. Dallas Cowboys
Michael Fabiano is an award-winning fantasy football analyst on NFL.com and NFL Network and a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association (FSWA) Hall of Fame. You can follow Michael on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube and Instagram for all of the latest fantasy football news, notes and in-depth analysis!