Week 2 TNF fantasy preview

Baltimore Ravens at Cincinnati Bengals, 8:20 p.m. ET, NFL Network

Ravens

Joe Flacco: Sit

Alex Collins: Beware

Javorius Allen: Sit

Michael Crabtree: Beware

John Brown: Flex

Nick Boyle: Stream

Ravens DST: Sleeper

Bengals

Andy Dalton: Sit

Joe Mixon: Start

Giovani Bernard: Sit

A.J. Green: Start

John Ross: Sit

Tyler Eifert: Sit

Bengals DST: Sit

Do I believe in the #Flacconaissance? Of course. But I'm also a realist and a Week 2 Thursday night road game against a division rival isn't a matchup I want to play around with. John Brown has nice ceiling potential, especially after Ryan Grant had a solid PPR day against the Bengals last week. The Bengals had trouble with both Jack Doyle and Eric Ebron last week, which gives Nick Boyle streaming potential. Andy Dalton was underwhelming last week against the Colts so there's no reason to have confidence in him against the Ravens defense. Joe Mixon is the newest fantasy bell cow after taking more than 90 percent of the running back snaps last week. That obliterates Gio Bernard's fantasy value. A.J. Green is the only Bengals receiver that inspires enough faith to be startable in this one.

