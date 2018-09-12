Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 2: Defenses

Start 'Em & Sit 'Em is the ultimate weekly look at NFL matchups and how they'll affect your fantasy football team. Fantasy superstars such as Todd Gurley and Antonio Brown will not be featured. All player matchups are based on PPR scoring system. NFL researchers Matt Frederick and Michael Florio have contributed to the column. For your final starting lineup decisions, check our weekly fantasy football lineup rankings.

Start 'Em vs. Start of the Week - Los Angeles Chargers vs. Buffalo Bills The Chargers put up an absolute stinker (minus-3 points) in last week's loss to the Chiefs, but I'd leave the past behind and keep this defense active against the Bills. The Ravens wrecked this offense for 17 fantasy points in their opener, so the Bolts should rebound regardless of who's under center in Buffalo's offense. vs. Los Angeles Rams vs. Arizona Cardinals Let's stick with the Los Angeles theme and talk about the Rams, who battered the Raiders for 17 fantasy points in their opener. I'd expect another fat stat line against the Cardinals, whosE offense looked bad with Sam Bradford under center last week. This could be a one-sided affair, so keep the Rams defense active. vs. Denver Broncos vs. Oakland Raiders Despite a matchup against the Seahawks and Russell Wilson, the Broncos were still able to muster an impressive 12 fantasy points in their season opener. Next on the slate is another home game, but this one is against the Raiders. In Week 1, the Rams scored a solid 17 fantasy points versus Derek Carr and his offense. vs. Chicago Bears vs. Seattle Seahawks The Bears might finish the season with a top-five fantasy defense, but this unit is still available in a lot of leagues due to what was a tough matchup in the opener. Well, Chicago put up 14 fantasy points against the Packers and should produce a similar line during their home opener against Russell Wilson and Seattle. Start 'Em: Ravens D/ST at Cincinnati Bengals (Thur.), Texans D/ST at Tennessee Titans

Sleepers: Jets D/ST at Miami Dolphins, Giants D/ST at Dallas Cowboys

