Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 2: Kickers

All player matchups are based on PPR scoring system.
Start 'Em
Start of the Week - Robbie Gould vs. Detroit Lions
Gould has been one of the best kickers in fantasy football (dating back to last season) since Jimmy Garoppolo took over the offense. He showed it again in Week 1, scoring 10 fantasy points in a loss to the Vikings. I'd fire him up against the Lions, who allowed 12 fantasy points to New York's Jason Myers a week ago.
Chris Boswell vs. Kansas City Chiefs
Boswell went from a start 'em to a fade last week due to the weather in Cleveland, which was part of the reason he was held to three points. I'd get him back into your starting lineup this week, however, as the Chiefs visit Heinz Field in what could be a high-scoring affair. Look for Boswell to bounce back at home.
Brandon McManus vs. Oakland Raiders
McManus exceeded expectations last week against the Seahawks, scoring 13 fantasy points on his home field. He will be back in the Mile High air again this week, and a matchup against the Raiders is very favorable. In fact, their defense surrendered 17 fantasy points to Greg Zuerlein during their season opener.
Dustin Hopkins vs. Indianapolis Colts
Hopkins started the season with a six-point stinker in a win over the Cardinals, but I like him to rebound in an upcoming matchup versus Indianapolis. Their defense surrendered 10 fantasy points to Randy Bullock in their season opener, and the Colts allowed an average of nine points to home kickers last season.
Start 'Em: Wil Lutz vs. Cleveland Browns, Caleb Sturgis at Buffalo Bills
Sleepers: Cody Parkey vs. Seattle Seahawks (Mon.), Daniel Carlson at Green Bay Packers
Sit' Em
Sit of the Week - Harrison Butker vs. Pittsburgh Steelers
Butker opened the season with a respectable eight fantasy points in a win over the Chargers, but I'd beware the Chiefs kicker in a matchup against the Steelers. Their defense allowed just three fantasy points to Zane Gonzalez last week, and opposing road kickers averaged just 5.38 points per game at Heinz Field in 2018.
Matt Prater vs. San Francisco 49ers
Prater didn't live up to expectations last week, scoring just five fantasy points in a blowout loss to the Jets. Next up is a road date with the 49ers, who allowed just over seven fantasy points per game to kickers on their home field a season ago. The big-legged Prater is a fantasy fade for me in this contest.
Graham Gano vs. Atlanta Falcons
Gano was held to just four fantasy points in last week's opener against the Cowboys, and his chances of a big stat line in Atlanta aren't great. Their defense limited Philadelphia's Jake Elliott to just four points last Thursday, and the position averaged six fantasy points on the Falcons' home field last season.
Sebastian Janikowski vs. Chicago Bears
Listed as a sit 'em last week, Janikowski scored just six fantasy points in a loss to the Broncos. I'd keep Sea Bass on the sidelines once again, as the Seahawks face a Bears defense that held Mason Crosby to just six points a week ago. Chicago has some of the league's best defensive talent, so Janikowski will struggle.
Sit 'Em: Chandler Catanzaro vs. Philadelphia Eagles, Aldrick Rosas at Dallas Cowboys
Busts: Ryan Succop vs. Houston Texans, Randy Bullock vs. Baltimore Ravens (Thurs.)
Michael Fabiano is an award-winning fantasy football analyst on NFL.com and NFL Network and a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association (FSWA) Hall of Fame. You can follow Michael on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube and Instagram for all of the latest fantasy football news, notes and in-depth analysis!