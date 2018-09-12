Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 2: Tight ends

Start 'Em & Sit 'Em is the ultimate weekly look at NFL matchups and how they'll affect your fantasy football team. Fantasy superstars such as Todd Gurley and Antonio Brown will not be featured. All player matchups are based on PPR scoring system. NFL researchers Matt Frederick and Michael Florio have contributed to the column. For your final starting lineup decisions, check our weekly fantasy football lineup rankings.

Start 'Em vs. Start of the Week - Jordan Reed vs. Indianapolis Colts Reed was the tight end start of the week in the opener, and he produced almost 15 PPR points in a win over the Cardinals. I'll double down on the veteran ahead of Week 2, as he'll face a Colts defense that allowed nearly 12 PPR points per game to opposing tight ends on the road last season. Continue to ride Reed with confidence. vs. Jack Doyle vs. Washington Redskins Doyle opened the season with seven catches (10 targets) in a loss to the Bengals, and his final fantasy line would have been better had he not lost a fumble. I'd continue to roll with the talented pass catcher, who ran 28 routes from the slot a week ago. The Redskins gave up eight catches to slot receivers in Week 1, so Doyle should roll. vs. George Kittle vs. Detroit Lions Kittle was a fantasy star last weekend, leading the Niners in targets (9) and catches (5) while also putting up 14 PPR points. He should be added (where available) and started (where needed) against the Lions, who allowed 71 yards and one touchdown to New York's slot receivers. Kittle ran 28 routes from the slot last weekend. vs. Jared Cook vs. Denver Broncos Cook drives fantasy owners nuts because he's so inconsistent, so there are never any guarantees with him. But with tight ends dropping like flies and a matchup against the Broncos up next, he's worth a roll of the dice. Last week, Denver surrendered a combined 21.6 PPR points to opposing tight ends (including Will Dissly). Start 'Em: Evan Engram at Dallas Cowboys, David Njoku at New Orleans Saints

Sleepers: Benjamin Watson vs. Cleveland Browns, Ricky Seals-Jones vs. Los Angeles Rams

Sit 'Em vs. Sit of the Week - Will Dissly vs. Arizona Cardinals Dissly was a popular add off the waiver wire after he broke out for 105 yards, one touchdown and 19.5 PPR points in Week 1, but I wouldn't chase the fantasy points. He saw just 58 percent of the snaps against Denver, and he ran a mere 19 routes. That's not going to get it done against an impressive Bears defense on Monday Night Football. vs. Antonio Gates vs. Buffalo Bills Gates is still a big name in fantasy circles, but he's no longer the same superstar he once was earlier in his career. A touchdown-dependant dart throw, he saw just three targets and was on the field for 32 snaps in Week 1. What's more, Gates ran a modest 23 routes in the loss to Kansas City. I'd lock up the Gates despite the favorable matchup. vs. Austin Seferian-Jenkins vs. New England Patriots Seferian-Jenkins is a touchdown-or-bust option, and he hasn't found the end zone since last October. He's also failed to produce more than 30 yards in eight of his last nine games, so his level of production has left a lot to be desired. The Patriots also allowed just 10.56 PPR points to tight ends on the road in 2017, so beware of ASJ. vs. Charles Clay vs. Denver Broncos How bad was Clay in the stat sheets last week? Well, his teammates Jason Croom (?) and Logan Thomas (??) both had more fantasy points against the Ravens. Things are unlikely to improve greatly this week, as he'll face a Chargers defense that's been one of the toughest in the league against tight ends since last season. Sit 'Em: Tyler Eifert vs. Baltimore Ravens (Thur.), O.J. Howard vs. Philadelphia Eagles

Busts: Kyle Rudolph at Green Bay Packers, Eric Ebron at Washington Redskins

