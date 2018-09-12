Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 2: Wide receivers

Start 'Em & Sit 'Em is the ultimate weekly look at NFL matchups and how they'll affect your fantasy football team. Fantasy superstars such as Todd Gurley and Antonio Brown will not be featured. All player matchups are based on PPR scoring system. NFL researchers Matt Frederick and Michael Florio have contributed to the column. For your final starting lineup decisions, check our weekly fantasy football lineup rankings.

Start 'Em vs. Start of the Week - Emmanuel Sanders vs. Oakland Raiders Sanders made mincemeat of the Seahawks defense, posting 10 catches for 135 yards and one touchdown. I'd expect more of the same when he lines up against the Raiders. The veteran ran 22 routes out of the slot against Seattle, and Oakland's defense allowed 86 yards and a touchdown to the Rams slot wideouts in their opener. vs. JuJu Smith-Schuster vs. Kansas City Chiefs Smith-Schuster was listed as a start 'em last week, and he produced a solid line (five catches, 119 yards) for fantasy fans. He should remain in all lineups against the Chiefs, who field a swiss cheese pass defense that gave up a ridiculous 47.7 PPR points to Chargers wideouts in their opener. JuJu's mojo should continue. vs. Golden Tate vs. San Francisco 49ers Tate opened the regular season on a high note with seven catches, 79 yards, one touchdown and 20.9 PPR points in a bad loss to the Jets. He should remain in your lineup against the Niners, who allowed seven catches and one touchdown to Vikings slot receivers last week. Look for another Golden fantasy performance this weekend. vs. Josh Gordon vs. New Orleans Saints So much for a snap count last week! Gordon played on 78 percent of the offensive snaps in a tie with the Steelers. He caught just one pass, but it was for a touchdown. I'd fire him up as a flex starter against the Saints, who surrendered a ridiculous 361 yards and four touchdowns to the Buccaneers wide receivers last week. vs. Nelson Agholor vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers A sleeper in this column a week ago, Agholor had an odd but productive stat line (eight catches, 33 yards) for those in PPR formats. He should be in the flex starter conversation against the Buccaneers, who allowed over 30 PPR points to Saints wideouts last week. Don't be surprised if Agholor sees double-digit targets again. Start 'Em: Jarvis Landry at New Orleans Saints, Allen Robinson vs. Seattle Seahawks (Mon.)

Sleepers: Chris Godwin vs. Philadelphia Eagles, Ted Ginn Jr. vs. Cleveland Browns

Sit 'Em vs. Sit of the Week - Amari Cooper vs. Denver Broncos Cooper made good on his "sit 'em" label last week, finishing with a mere 2.8 PPR points in a loss to the Rams. Things aren't going to get better for him against the Broncos, who have held him in check in six career meetings. In fact, Cooper has produced just 13 combined catches in his last four games versus the AFC West foe. vs. Chris Hogan vs. Jacksonville Jaguars Hogan was the wide receiver start of the week against the Texans and well, yeah, my apologizes on that one. I see him as a risk ahead of what figures to be a tough matchup against the Jaguars and CB Jalen Ramsey. While Odell Beckham Jr. did damage against this unit a week ago, Hogan is no OBJ. He's an easy fade for me. vs. Randall Cobb vs. Minnesota Vikings Cobb produced nine catches for 142 yards and one touchdown last week, and that performance alone could cause fantasy fans to start him against the Vikings. I'd beware, however, as Cobb has a brutal track record against them. In fact, he's never had more than 62 yards in any of his 10 career contests against the NFC North rival. vs. Sammy Watkins vs. Pittsburgh Steelers Watkins is a threat to put up a big stat line at any time, but those performances have become too few and far between in recent seasons. That was evident last week when he was limited to just three catches on five targets in a loss to the Chargers. Until he starts to show some signs of life, Watkins will remain a constant sit 'em. vs. Kelvin Benjamin vs. Los Angeles Chargers Once considered a viable fantasy starter, Benjamin is more name value than fantasy production these days. He's put up fewer than 75 yards in nine straight games dating back to last season, during which time he has found the end zone just twice. The Chargers defense is better than it showed last week too, so sit Benjamin again. Sit 'Em: Keelan Cole vs. New England Patriots, John Brown at Cincinnati Bengals (Thur.)

Busts: Devin Funchess at Atlanta Falcons, Phillip Dorsett at Jacksonville Jaguars

