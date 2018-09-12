Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 2: Quarterbacks

Start 'Em & Sit 'Em is the ultimate weekly look at NFL matchups and how they'll affect your fantasy football team. Fantasy superstars such as Todd Gurley and Antonio Brown will not be featured. All player matchups are based on PPR scoring system. NFL researchers Matt Frederick and Michael Florio have contributed to the column. For your final starting lineup decisions, check our weekly fantasy football lineup rankings.

Sit 'Em vs. Sit of the Week - Dak Prescott vs. New York Giants If you watched the Cowboys offense last week, well, it's hard to trust Prescott or any Cowboy not named Ezekiel Elliott in fantasy leagues. That's the case against the Giants, who have held Prescott to one touchdown pass in two career games against him in Dallas. Once a fantasy star, Prescott might end up as waiver-wire fodder. vs. Matt Ryan vs. Carolina Panthers Listed as a sit 'em last week, Ryan's struggled in Philadelphia with a mere 8.84 fantasy points. Next up is a home date with the Panthers, who were tough on home quarterbacks last season. Also, Ryan has failed to score more than 17 fantasy points in seven of his last eight games on his home turf. I'd beware Ryan, fantasy owners. vs. Ryan Fitzpatrick vs. Philadelphia Eagles Fitzpatrick went off in the stat sheets last week, scoring five total touchdowns and 42.28 fantasy points in a win over the Saints. With that said, I wouldn't chase the points as he's likely to fall back to Earth against the Super Bowl champion Eagles. Their defense allowed an average of 14.67 points a game to quarterbacks in 2017. vs. Derek Carr vs. Denver Broncos Carr has been a regular fade during his career when facing the Broncos on their home field, and this season should be no different. In three career starts in Denver, he's averaged a mere 145.3 passing yards and scored a combined 29.6 fantasy points or 9.86 points per game. Even in two-quarterback leagues, Carr is a real risk. vs. Blake Bortles vs. New York Jets Bortles finished last week with a mediocre line, scoring one touchdown and 13.24 fantasy points in a win over the Giants. Next up is a home date with the Patriots, who held Deshaun Watson to a mere 11.04 fantasy points in their opener. Unless you're in a two-quarterback league, Bortles should be considered a fade this week. Sit 'Em: Joe Flacco at Cincinnati Bengals (Thur.), Nick Foles at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Busts: Andy Dalton vs. Baltimore Ravens (Thur.), Sam Bradford vs. Arizona Cardinals

Michael Fabiano is an award-winning fantasy football analyst on NFL.com and NFL Network and a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association (FSWA) Hall of Fame. You can follow Michael on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube and Instagram for all of the latest fantasy football news, notes and in-depth analysis!