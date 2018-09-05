Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 1: Kickers

Start 'Em & Sit 'Em is the ultimate weekly look at NFL matchups and how they'll affect your fantasy football team. Fantasy superstars such as Le'Veon Bell and Antonio Brown will not be featured. All player matchups are based on PPR scoring system. NFL researchers Matt Frederick and Michael Florio have contributed to the column. For your final lineup decisions, check our lineup rankings.

Start 'Em vs. Start of the Week - Wil Lutz vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers Does anyone else think about Robert Downey Jr.'s character Derek Lutz in "Back to School" when thinking about the Saints kicker? Anyways, he's a tremendous option for fantasy fans for this week's matchup against the Buccaneers. Last season, their defense allowed an average of 9.25 fantasy points per game to opposing kickers on the road. vs. Chris Boswell vs. Cleveland Browns Boswell finished sixth in fantasy points among kickers a season ago, and he should find similar success in 2018. He'll have a solid start against the Browns, who have an improved defense and should keep the Steelers from dominating in the red zone. That should mean opportunities for Boswell to score points in this AFC North matchup. vs. Matt Prater vs. New York Jets Kicking in a dome in always an advantage for a kicker, and it probably helped Prater turn in a top-10 season in 2017. He'll be back in the familiar confines of Ford Field in Week 1, where he'll face a Jets defense that has its share of question marks. Look for the Lions offense to move the football and allow Prater chances to produce. vs. Adam Vinatieri vs. Cincinnati Bengals If you're looking to stream a kicker, you could do worse than adding and starting Vinatieri. The 45-year old should find success against the Bengals, who surrendered the fifth-most fantasy points (8.94 PPG) to kickers a season ago. This could turn into a shootout at Lucas Oil Stadium, so the future Hall of Famer is worth a roll of the dice. Start 'Em: Justin Tucker vs. Buffalo Bills, Jake Elliott vs. Atlanta Falcons (Thur.)

Sleepers: Caleb Sturgis vs. Kansas City Chiefs, Josh Lambo at New York Giants

Sit' Em vs. Sit of the Week - Harrison Butker vs. Los Angeles Chargers Butker was one of the more effective kickers in fantasy football a season ago, and he figures to see more than his share of chances to produce in 2018. He could have a slow start, however, as the Chargers field one of the league's most talented defenses. Kickers averaged just 6.25 fantasy points against them last year, so beware the Butker. vs. Dustin Hopkins vs. Arizona Cardinals Hopkins has been a nice matchup-based starter at times as a member of the Redskins, but the matchup isn't favorable for the veteran in a Week 1 matchup in Arizona. A season ago, the Cardinals surrendered an average of just 6.38 fantasy points per game to opposing kickers on their home field. Hopkins will be useful this season, but not now. vs. Sebastian Janikowski vs. Denver Broncos It sure is odd to see Janikowski in anything but a Raiders uniform, but he's now in the Great Northwest as the new kicker in Seattle. He shouldn't be kicking for your fantasy team this week, however, as the Broncos allowed just 3.13 fantasy points per game to opposing kickers on their home field a season ago. I'd pass on Sea Bass. vs. Graham Gano vs. Dallas Cowboys Gano finished a middle of the road 15th in fantasy points among kickers a season ago, and an opening week matchup against the Cowboys makes him a sit 'em. Dallas has a lot of question marks on the defensive side of the ball, but no team allowed fewer fantasy points (5.25 PPG) to kickers on the road last season. Don't go with Gano. Sit 'Em: Steven Hauschka at Baltimore Ravens, Brett Maher at Carolina Panthers

Busts: Robbie Gould at Minnesota Vikings, Matt Bryant at Philadelphia Eagles (Thur.)

Michael Fabiano is an award-winning fantasy football analyst on NFL.com and NFL Network and a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association (FSWA) Hall of Fame. You can follow Michael on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube and Instagram for all of the latest fantasy news, notes and analysis!