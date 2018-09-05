Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 1: Defense

Start 'Em & Sit 'Em is the ultimate weekly look at NFL matchups and how they'll affect your fantasy football team. Fantasy superstars such as Le'Veon Bell and Antonio Brown will not be featured. All player matchups are based on PPR scoring system. NFL researchers Matt Frederick and Michael Florio have contributed to the column. For your final lineup decisions, check our lineup rankings.

Start 'Em vs. Start of the Week - Baltimore Ravens vs. Buffalo Bills I'd be shocked if the Ravens defense weren't ranked at least in the top three on my fantasy rank list this week, and that's due in large part to a matchup against the Bills ... and quarterback Nathan Peterman. This is the same Peterman who threw five interceptions in one half in a game last season. Baltimore is a must-start defense. vs. New Orleans Saints vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers The Saints defense could end up being one of the better units in fantasy football this season, and it all starts with a great home matchup against the Jameis Winston-less Buccaneers. While veteran Ryan Fitzpatrick has had some success at the pro level, he's also not averse to turning the football over either. New Orleans should produce. vs. New Orleans Saints vs. Oakland Raiders The Rams defense is absolutely loaded after what was a very successful offseason, so it's no surprise to see it in the "start 'em" portion of this column. This star-studded unit should be active against the Raiders, who field one of the oldest offenses in the league and could struggle to produce against Los Angeles on Monday night. vs. Los Angeles Chargers vs. Kansas City Chiefs There's a lot of excitement in the fantasy world about Patrick Mahomes, and with good reason. But to think that he is not going to endure his share of growing pains (and turnovers), well, you're fooling yourself. That's why the Chargers, who host the Chiefs, should be considered one of the better fantasy defensive units of the weekend. Start 'Em: Lions D/ST vs. New York Jets, Panthers D/ST vs. Dallas Cowboys

Sleepers: Titans D/ST at Miami Dolphins, Packers D/ST vs. Chicago Bears

