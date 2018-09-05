Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 1: Defense

Start 'Em & Sit 'Em is the ultimate weekly look at NFL matchups and how they'll affect your fantasy football team. Fantasy superstars such as Le'Veon Bell and Antonio Brown will not be featured. All player matchups are based on PPR scoring system. NFL researchers Matt Frederick and Michael Florio have contributed to the column. For your final lineup decisions, check our lineup rankings.
Start 'Em
Start of the Week - Baltimore Ravens vs. Buffalo Bills
I'd be shocked if the Ravens defense weren't ranked at least in the top three on my fantasy rank list this week, and that's due in large part to a matchup against the Bills ... and quarterback Nathan Peterman. This is the same Peterman who threw five interceptions in one half in a game last season. Baltimore is a must-start defense.
New Orleans Saints vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
The Saints defense could end up being one of the better units in fantasy football this season, and it all starts with a great home matchup against the Jameis Winston-less Buccaneers. While veteran Ryan Fitzpatrick has had some success at the pro level, he's also not averse to turning the football over either. New Orleans should produce.
New Orleans Saints vs. Oakland Raiders
The Rams defense is absolutely loaded after what was a very successful offseason, so it's no surprise to see it in the "start 'em" portion of this column. This star-studded unit should be active against the Raiders, who field one of the oldest offenses in the league and could struggle to produce against Los Angeles on Monday night.
Los Angeles Chargers vs. Kansas City Chiefs
There's a lot of excitement in the fantasy world about Patrick Mahomes, and with good reason. But to think that he is not going to endure his share of growing pains (and turnovers), well, you're fooling yourself. That's why the Chargers, who host the Chiefs, should be considered one of the better fantasy defensive units of the weekend.
Start 'Em: Lions D/ST vs. New York Jets, Panthers D/ST vs. Dallas Cowboys
Sleepers: Titans D/ST at Miami Dolphins, Packers D/ST vs. Chicago Bears
Sit' Em
Sit of the Week - Chicago Bears vs. Green Bay Packers
The Bears just made a massive splash with the addition of Khalil Mack, and their defense now boasts some of the most talented players in the league. With that being said, I still can't promote them in a road matchup against Aaron Rodgers and the Packers at Lambeau Field. He has 14 touchdown passes in his last four home games against them.
Houston Texans vs. New England Patriots
The Texans should have one of the better defenses in fantasy football with the return of J.J. Watt, but it's tough to look past what is a brutal opening matchup against Tom Brady and the New England Patriots. The last time these two teams hooked up (Week 3, 2017), Brady whipped them for 378 yards and five touchdowns in a 36-33 shootout.
Kansas City Chiefs vs. Los Angeles Chargers
The Chiefs defense was once considered an elite fantasy defense, but this unit is now one of the most vulnerable in the league. The team traded Marcus Peters in the offseason, and Eric Berry is dealing with an injured heel that could keep him off the field this week. A matchup against the high-octane Chargers makes them a must sit.
Denver Broncos vs. Seattle Seahawks
Denver's defense has a ton of talent including the likes of Von Miller and Chris Harris, but this unit still finished just 20th in fantasy points at the position a season ago. Now comes the highest-scoring fantasy player, Russell Wilson, and a Seahawks offense that won't turn the football over often. That makes the Broncos a real gamble.
Sit 'Em: Cardinals D/ST vs. Washington Redskins, Buccaneers D/ST at New Orleans Saints
Busts: Seahawks D/ST at Denver Broncos, Patriots D/ST vs. Houston Texans
