Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 1: Tight ends

Start 'Em & Sit 'Em is the ultimate weekly look at NFL matchups and how they'll affect your fantasy football team. All player matchups are based on PPR scoring system.
Start 'Em
Start of the Week - Jordan Reed vs. Arizona Cardinals
Reed is one of the riskiest tight ends in fantasy football due to his proneness to injuries, but he's also one of the most talented, too. He's entering this season at 100 percent, and a matchup against the Cardinals and Antoine Bethea bodes well for his chances of putting up a solid stat line. He's a tremendous fantasy option this week.
Delanie Walker vs. Miami Dolphins
Walker was out of action during the preseason due to an injured toe, but he's in line to start for an AFC matchup in Miami. Barring any setbacks, the veteran out of Central Missouri should be in all fantasy lineups against a Dolphins defense that surrendered more PPR points to tight ends than any other team in the league in 2017.
Jack Doyle vs. Cincinnati Bengals
Doyle's value is on the rise with Andrew Luck under center, making him a nice option for fantasy fans for the Colts opener against the Bengals. Their safeties, including Shawn Williams, can be had in the middle of the field, which is where Doyle should make some of his statistical noise. Eric Ebron could also be a nice sleeper.
Trey Burton vs. Green Bay Packers
One of the most popular breakout tight ends in fantasy football, Burton's average draft position rose throughout the preseason. Playing the "U" position in the offense of new head coach Matt Nagy, who coached Travis Kelce over the last two seasons. Look for Burton to shine in what should be a favorable roadie against the Packers.
Start 'Em: Kyle Rudolph vs. San Francisco 49ers, Tyler Eifert at Indianapolis Colts
Sleepers: Austin Seferian-Jenkins at New York Giants, Vance McDonald at Cleveland Browns
Sit 'Em
Sit of the Week - David Njoku vs. Pittsburgh Steelers
Njoku is one of the biggest sleepers in fantasy football at the tight end position, but he's not what I would call a must-start player. In fact, this week's matchup against the Steelers makes him a bit of a risk. Their defense was tough on tight ends on the road last year, allowing the seventh-fewest PPR points (8.75 PPR) to the position.
George Kittle vs. Minnesota Vikings
Kittle has been a popular sleeper in fantasy drafts, and with good reason after a strong finish to last season. However, this week's matchup against the Vikings is anything but favorable based on the numbers. Their defense gave up an average of fewer than 10 PPR points per game to tight ends at home, including just two touchdowns.
Jared Cook vs.
Revenge game? Eh, the Rams are in Los Angeles now! Cook was one of the most inconsistent tight ends in fantasy land a season ago, scoring just two touchdowns in the Raiders pass attack. The Rams will open the season with one of the most formidable defenses in the league, making Cook (and most members of the Raiders) a fade for me this week.
Cameron Brate vs. New Orleans Saints
Whether it's O.J. Howard or Brate, fantasy owners might want to seek alternatives at the tight end position in Week 1. The latter hasn't had much success in his career against the Saints, scoring just once in six career games. Their defense also allowed the second-fewest PPR points (9.07 PPG) to opposing tight ends last season.
Sit 'Em: Antonio Gates vs. Kansas City Chiefs, Austin Hooper vs. Philadelphia Eagles (Thur.)
Busts: Evan Engram vs. Jacksonville Jaguars, Charles Clay at Baltimore Ravens
