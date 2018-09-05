Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 1: Wide receivers

Start 'Em & Sit 'Em is the ultimate weekly look at NFL matchups and how they'll affect your fantasy football team. Fantasy superstars such as Le'Veon Bell and Antonio Brown will not be featured. All player matchups are based on PPR scoring system. NFL researchers Matt Frederick and Michael Florio have contributed to the column. For your final lineup decisions, check our lineup rankings.
Start 'Em
Start of the Week - Chris Hogan vs. Houston Texans
Hogan projects to be a tremendous option this weekend for several reasons. First, he'll see a bunch of targets in the absence of the suspended Julian Edelman. Second, the Texans had a brutal defensive backfield that still has question marks even with Tyrann Mathieu in the mix. Also, Hogan scored two touchdowns against them last season.
Larry Fitzgerald vs. Washington Redskins
Father Time hasn't been able to keep Fitzgerald from producing solid fantasy numbers, and neither have questionable quarterbacks (Blaine Gabbert, anyone?). The veteran opens the season against a Redskins pass defense that will have to lean on second-year slot corner Fabian Moreau, so look for Fitzgerald to open on a very high note.
Golden Tate vs. Philadelphia Eagles
The poster child for PPR leagues, Tate should be in your starting fantasy lineup in a matchup against the Jets. While their defense should be better with the addition of Trumaine Johnson, Tate will see nickel corner Buster Skrine more often than not. Expect the Golden Domer to be peppered with targets in this inter-conference matchup.
Will Fuller vs. New England Patriots
Fuller is dealing with a slight hamstring ailment, but he is expected to be on the gridiron this weekend in New England. Barring setbacks, he's a worthwhile No. 3 wideout or flex starter in what could be a high-scoring affair. Keep in mind, Fuller scored seven touchdowns in the four games he played with Deshaun Watson last season.
Cooper Kupp vs. Oakland Raiders
I could have listed "Rams wide receivers" here, as all three of Brandin Cooks, Robert Woods and Kupp all have some level of value this week. The latter does have the best matchup on paper, however, as he'll line up against Leon Hall in the slot. I'd pour a Kupp of Cooper in a PPR league if I'm looking to fill a third wideout or flex spot.
Start 'Em: JuJu Smith-Schuster at Cleveland Browns, Michael Crabtree vs. Buffalo Bills
Sleepers: Nelson Agholor vs. Atlanta Falcons (Thur.), Danny Amendola vs. Tennessee Titans
Sit 'Em
Sit of the Week - Josh Gordon vs. Pittsburgh Steelers
Gordon has a boatload of talent, but will he see a full complement of snaps after missing the preseason? That is a huge question, as is what he'll do against what should be an upgraded Steelers pass defense that now boasts a healthy Joe Haden and safeties Morgan Burnett and rookie Terrell Edmunds. I'd temper expectations for Gordon.
Amari Cooper vs.
Cooper is considered a potential rebound candidate in his first season under new head coach Jon Gruden, but don't be surprised if his first stat line is a stinker. The Rams field one of the league's top pass defenses, and the additions of Aqib Talib and Marcus Peters make this unit even scarier. Consider Cooper a major risk this weekend.
Pierre Garcon vs. Pittsburgh Steelers
Garcon was once considered a solid PPR option in fantasy leagues, but the emergence of Marquise Goodwin as the top option in the pass attack for Jimmy Garoppolo has hurt his value. The veteran also has a brutal road matchup against the Vikes, who surrendered just nine touchdown catches (9) to opposing wide receivers a season ago.
Kelvin Benjamin vs. Buffalo Bills
Benjamin's stock has sunk like the Titanic, as he's now the top wide receiver in an offense that fields far more questions than answers with Nathan Peterman under center. He'll also have to face a tough Ravens pass defense that should be formidable even without cover cornerback Jimmy Smith (suspension). Keep this Bill benched.
Sammy Watkins vs. Los Angeles Chargers
Watkins wasn't much of a factor in the preseason for Kansas City, which doesn't help his value as a potential starter in Week 1. The Chargers had one of the top defensive backfields in the entire league last season, and it's even better now with the addition of rookie Derwin James. Watkins needs to be on the fantasy sidelines this weekend.
Sit 'Em: Jordy Nelson vs. Los Angeles Rams, Sterling Shepard vs. Jacksonville Jaguars
Busts: Mike Evans at New Orleans Saints, Devin Funchess vs. Dallas Cowboys
