Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 1: Running backs

Start 'Em & Sit 'Em is the ultimate weekly look at NFL matchups and how they'll affect your fantasy football team. Fantasy superstars such as Todd Gurley and Antonio Brown will not be featured. All player matchups are based on PPR scoring system. NFL researchers Matt Frederick and Michael Florio have contributed to the column. For your final lineup decisions, check our lineup rankings.

Start 'Em vs. Start of the Week - Alex Collins vs. Buffalo Bills Collins, a league winner for countless owners last season, needs to be in your starting lineup based on a matchup against the Bills. Their defense was awful against the run a year ago, allowing 28.16 PPR points per game to running backs. Buffalo also allowed 12 top-20 PPR backs, including seven in the top 10 in their last 10 games of 2017. vs. Joe Mixon vs. Indianapolis Colts Mixon enters the regular season as a major breakout candidate in fantasy circles, and his Week 1 matchup against the Colts makes him a prime starter. Last season, Indianapolis allowed a combined 13 top-20 PPR running backs, including five who finished in the top 10. Look for Mixon to finish with between 14-16 PPR points in this one. vs. Royce Freeman vs. Seattle Seahawks Freeman's stock is on the rise, as he finished the preseason with 15 rushes for 84 yards (5.6 YPC) and three scores en route to earning the starting job in Denver. While this week's matchup against the Seahawks might not look good on paper, Freeman is going to see enough volume to make him a solid No. 2 fantasy back in Week 1. vs. Kenyan Drake vs. Tennessee Titans Drake is coming off an impressive 2017 campaign, and he should open this season as the lead back ahead of Frank Gore in Miami. The Titans defense wasn't what you would call vulnerable to the run in 2017, but this unit did allow a combined 99 catches to running backs. Drake, an impressive pass catcher, should be seen as a No. 2 back. vs. Peyton Barber vs. New Orleans Saints Barber took over the top spot on the Buccaneers depth chart in the preseason, and he looks like a major sleeper ahead of his matchup in New Orleans. Their defense struggled to stop the run a season ago, allowing an average of 26.15 PPR points per game to opposing backs on their home field. Consider Barber a viable flex starter this week. Start 'Em: Jay Ajayi vs. Atlanta Falcons (Thur.), Derrick Henry at Miami Dolphins

Sleepers: Bilal Powell at Detroit Lions, Jordan Wilkins vs. Cincinnati Bengals

