Fantasy Live: Rookie monster, plus Bridgewater

In today's Fantasy Live podcast, Marcas Grant is joined in studio by Marc Istook and the guys go over the news of the New York Jets trading quarterback Teddy Bridgewater to the Saints and naming Sam Darnold starter (2:30). Marcas, Marc and producer Eddie Spaghetti talk about the different strategies if you're in a PPR, IDP, two QB or superflex fantasy league (7:10), players you still have confidence in (15:10) and who to target in the waiver wire (32:50)? Next, Joe Pisapia, author of Fantasy Black Book, joins the show to talk about best strategies for dynasty drafts (43:00). Lastly, the guys wrap up the show with their favorite fantasy team names (59:10).

Listen to the podcast below: