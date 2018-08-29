Breaking down the NFL Celebrity League Fantasy Draft

The annual NFL Celebrity League draft was held on Thursday, Aug. 23, and it had its share of surprises (as you'll see in the full draft below). This 12-team league includes myself, Jerry Cantrell and defending champion Mike Inez from Alice in Chains, actors Jerry O'Connell and David Boreanaz, WWE Superstars The Miz and Nikki and Brie of the The Bella Twins, Yankees reliever Dellin Betances, Cardinals starter Adam Wainwright, former NFL greats and fantasy football superstars LaDainian Tomlinson and Maurice Jones-Drew and Big Cazz from Big Time Wrestling.

The league has a PPR format that also rewards players points for return yards and touchdowns. It requires each owner to start one quarterback, two running backs, two wide receivers, one tight end, two flexes (RB/WR/TE), one kicker and one defense. Each owner will have six bench spots and two reserve spots, which can be used for five designations based on NFL.com guidelines.

Here are the draft results. Who had the best draft?

Round 1

Notes: This round went chalk for the most part, though Boreanaz surprised everyone with his selection of Hopkins at No. 6 overall ahead of Kamara and Barkley. Miz landed the Giants rookie running back at No. 9, which is the lowest I've seen him go in a re-draft. Kamara came off the board at No. 7 to the Bella Twins. Tomlinson's selection of Allen ahead of Julio Jones was a bit of a surprise for me, though he could just be staying faithful to his (San Diego/Los Angeles) Chargers roots.

Round 2

Notes: O'Connell will have the best duo of wideouts in this league, as he followed up his selection of Beckham Jr. in Round 1 with Jones in this stanza. The fact that Hunt fell out of the first round of a 12-team league was a surprise. Cantrell scooped him up and will pair him with Fournette in one heck of a fantasy backfield. Some might see Mixon in this round as a reach, but I like him to break out this season, Furthermore, he'd have been long gone if I waited until Round 4 to grab him.

Round 3

Notes: There were a few surprises in this round, none greater than Engram going this high and ahead of Zach Ertz. Boreanaz took Collins a full two rounds earlier than his average draft position, though his selection of Hopkins and Thomas in the first two rounds made drafting a runner almost a no-brainer at this point. Tomlinson selected his second player from the AFC West, grabbing Cooper at the end of the round. He should have a far better campaign in 2018 than last season.

Round 4

Notes: The most telling selection of his round was Tomlinson taking Freeman, whose ADP is more than a round higher. I'd have targeted him in this round or the next if he were still on the board. Overall, a total of three rookie backs went off the board and you could argue each of them was a reach at some level. This draft happened before the announcement of Jeffery being out at least the first two weeks, so he'll fall a round or two in most drafts. Jones went a bit higher than expected.

Round 5

Notes: Big Cazz took the first quarterback (Rodgers) at the top of the round, which might have triggered a small run later that included Wilson, Watson and Brady. Boreanaz landed Smith-Schuster, who he'll pair with Hopkins and Thomas at wide receiver. That's a strong trio for the SEAL team star. Gordon's talent was had to pass up here, as MJD grabbed him at No. 53 overall despite the risks. We also saw a pair of tight ends come off the board (Graham, Olsen) in this round.

Round 6

Notes: Half of the picks in this round were running backs, most of them of the pass-catching variety. Duke Johnson went first, followed by Lynch, Lewis, Thompson, Michel and Mack. Thompson could end up being a steal for Betances, who will use him as his RB2 until Ingram returns from a four-game suspension. Michel, who is back at practice, went ahead of Rex Burkhead. Miz landed a potential gem in Sanders, whose value is rising with Case Keenum under center for the Broncos offense.

Round 7

Notes: Three different Patriots came off the board in this round, led by Edelman. Despite his four-game suspension, he's still a valuable asset and could be a WR2 in PPR leagues upon his return to action. Crowell was drafted ahead of his teammate, Bilal Powell, despite being behind him in preseason action. Inez took Woods one round after Brandin Cooks came off the board. Cantrell could have landed a nice value in Cohen, who has a shot to catch 50-plus passes this season.

Round 8

Notes: The top of the draft started with two potential draft steals in Williams and Anderson. The former looks like a surefire starter in Green Bay's backfield to start the season. Goodwin could also be a nice bargain for Betances at No. 94 overall. This round also saw three straight quarterbacks drafted, including Goff who went ahead of Brees and Roethlisberger. With 10 tight ends off the board, I rolled the dice with Reed despite his proneness to injuries. I'll keep my fingers crossed all year.

Round 9

Notes: This draft happened before Lee went down for the season with a torn ACL, so Big Cazz will have to work the waiver wire to replace him. He was one of four straight wideouts to come off the board to start the round, including potential value picks in Cobb and Crowder. Proving that you can wait on quarterbacks and still get a solid starter, Boreanaz (Wentz), Inez (Cousins) and Cantrell (Stafford) all landed top-10 fantasy signal-callers from one season ago in this round.

Round 10

Notes: Agholor and Garcon could turn into nice draft values for O'Connell and Miz. I was surprised to see Barber still on the board at his point. While rookie Ronald Jones still looms, it's Barber who projects as the Week 1 starter in Tampa Bay. Wainwright didn't draft a single quarterback until this round, and he still landed maybe the biggest breakout candidate at the position in Garoppolo. Good value. Teammates Funchess and Moore both went in this round, but the rookie has more upside.

Round 11

Round 12

Round 13

Round 14

Round 15

Round 16

