Fantasy Live Podcast: Dress rehearsals

In today's Fantasy Live, Marcas Grant is joined in studio by Around The NFL's Marc Sessler. The guys go over the news of the day, including Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz still not being cleared for contact and Jaguars wideout Marqise Lee going on injured reserve (4:55). Heading into Week 3 of the preseason, Marcas and Marc talk about the headlines of this week such as Adrian Peterson being a factor for the Redskins and the abundance of good, young QB's in the NFL such as Sam Darnold who will likely be named starter for the Jets (15:55). Next, Emory Hunt, the founder of Football Gameplan and writer for The Athletic, calls into the show to give the listeners his list of dynasty picks and deep sleepers (29:39). Lastly, the guys wrap up the show with the Marc Sessler Fantasy Corner (46:10).

Listen to the podcast below: