Fantasy Things I Learned: Preseason Week 2

We're one week closer to the start of the 2018 NFL regular season. That should mean we're one week smarter about what could potentially happen this season, right? Well ... we can hope. Either way, I'm here with some of my takeaways from a full weekend (and a Monday night) of preseason action that hopefully will help you heading into your drafts.

New England Patriots 37, Philadelphia Eagles 20

Tom Brady -- he's okay at football. Of bigger interest in the Patriots offense is the creative usage of Cordarrelle Patterson and Brady's continued confidence in Chris Hogan. James White is making a play to be a fantasy nuisance in the backfield. The Eagles survived a scare when Nick Foles' shoulder injury turned out to be minor. Dallas Goedert continues to prove that he's capable of filling Trey Burton's shoes in Philly.

Green Bay Packers 51, Pittsburgh Steelers 34

A pair of Jameses -- Conner and Washington -- stood out on Thursday. Conner has filled in nicely for the absent Le'Veon Bell in the preseason, opening speculation that he's the heir apparent in the backfield if Bell leaves. Meanwhile, Washington has made a play for a larger target share during the season with his ability to win contested catches. Fantasy drafters, take notice ... the Aaron Rodgers-to-Jimmy Graham connection is building. DeShone Kizer may have taken the lead in the Packers QB2 race.

Washington Redskins 15, New York Jets 13

The Jets potentially have three quarterbacks to choose from this season. That was a really foreign sentence to type. Sam Darnold threw a pick but otherwise continued his overall impressive play. Teddy Bridgewater, meanwhile, continues to earn a job somewhere in the NFL. Washington can't seem to keep any of its running backs healthy. Hence, the signing of Adrian Peterson. That backfield is becoming a stew of fantasy disappointment.

New York Giants 30, Detroit Lions 17

Wayne Gallman got a chance to showcase himself a bit, though his path to a fantasy-relevant number of touches is a difficult one. Davis Webb played well, but unless Pat Shurmur tries a hare-brained "let's sit Eli for no apparent reason" kind of scheme, his value is next to nil. LeGarrette Blount got most of the carries fr Detroit yet we're still no closer to any clarity on what could happen with this group.

Kansas City Chiefs 28, Atlanta Falcons 14

The full Patrick Mahomes experience was on display. The ridonculous 68.6-air yard throw ... and the head-scratching pick. Actually, it should have been two picks. Anyway, these highs and lows are what you should prepare for if you draft the Chiefs quarterback. We got our first real flash of Calvin Ridley, which could boost his late-round value. Is this finally the season Austin Hooper blossoms? I'd be cool with that.

Carolina Panthers 27, Miami Dolphins 20

Ryan Tannehill looked competent in his return and Kenyan Drake ripped off a nice 34-yard run. Albert Wilson is still just an end-of-draft flier but he's doing enough to at least force us to pay attention. Christian McCaffrey had a 71-yard touchdown run, which was more runs yards than he posted in any single game in 2017.

Buffalo Bills 19, Cleveland Browns 17

The injury to AJ McCarron reshaped the Bills quarterback battle with Josh Allen taking the presumptive lead. In the meantime, we're still waiting for a consistent lead target to emerge in Buffalo's passing game. Sure, Baker Mayfield looked good again this week but this is still Tyrod's job until further notice. Carlos Hyde did his part to remind fantasy drafters that he shouldn't be overlooked in favor of Duke Johnson or Nick Chubb -- although Chubb looked solid as well.

Arizona Cardinals 20, New Orleans Saints 15

The Cardinals are giving Josh Rosen a legitimate shot to win the Week 1 starting job and he's making the most of it. David Johnson is likewise making a strong case to be the number one overall pick in plenty of drafts. Jonathan Williams had a solid showing against the Cardinals defense. It appears to have been enough to make Terrance West expendable. Williams could see work early in the season with Mark Ingram suspended.

Jacksonville Jaguars 14, Minnesota Vikings 10

Blake Bortles was ... well, Blake Bortles. There was some good and some bad. Such is life with the Jaguars quarterback. T.J. Yeldon will be strictly a backup to Leonard Fournette but he did show off his skills as a pass-catcher and could have some PPR upside in deeper leagues. After a decent start in the preseason opener, Kirk Cousins was "meh" against the Jaguars defense. Don't read too much into that just yet.

Los Angeles Rams, Oakland Raiders 15

In a game where neither team played any of its starters, Chris Warren excelled in the Raiders backfield. He'll need some good fortune, though, to pass Doug Martin for any serious number of carries this season. John Kelly has continued to be a standout in the Rams running game and could be making a bid to be the No. 2 back behind Todd Gurley.

Cincinnati Bengals 21, Dallas Cowboys 13

Yeah, it's only preseason but there wasn't too much from the Bengals offense that was encouraging on Saturday. One upside was John Ross, who pulled in a 29-yard catch as he continues to earn more regular season opportunities. Dak Prescott looked decent leading the Cowboys to a second-quarter touchdown drive but without Ezekiel Elliott on the field, Dallas' offense still gets an incomplete grade. Michael Gallup should keep moving up draft boards with his preseason performances.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers 30, Tennessee Titans 14

Jameis Winston got extensive work, likely in preparation for his upcoming three-game suspension, and fared well with a pair of touchdown passes. Peyton Barber continues to put rookie Ronald Jones further in the rearview mirror in their running back battle. Titans receiver Taywan Taylor has started getting more love recently. That will likely continue after scoring a pair of touchdowns against the Bucs defense.

Houston Texans 16, San Francisco 49ers 13

The bloom is back on the fantasy rose for Jimmy Garoppolo after shining during his on-field stint against the Texans. Marquise Goodwin was the recipient of some of that work as his draft value continues to grow. Deshaun Watson was efficient during his outing. Bruce Ellington should get a look as Houston's third receiver -- if there are enough targets to go around.

Chicago Bears 24, Denver Broncos 23

Trey Burton seems to be fitting into Matt Nagy's offense quite well and could be an excellent tight end value in the later rounds of your drafts. Mitch Trubisky is still a work in progress, mixing some nice throws with some questionable ones. Case Keenum is ostensibly an upgrade over the Broncos quarterbacks from last season but we've yet to see a drive that inspires total confidence in the change. Royce Freeman seems to have taken the lead in Denver's backfield battle.

Los Angeles Chargers 24, Seattle Seahawks 14

Despite a pair of fumbles, Chris Carson is currently the lead back in Seattle's rotation ... and not just because of Rashaad Penny's injury. Anyone looking for a second receiver in the Seahawks offense might want to pay attention to Jaron Brown. The Williamses -- Mike and Tyrell -- both had athletic catches and should serve as nice complements to Keenan Allen.

Baltimore Ravens 20, Indianapolis Colts 19

If you believe in a Joe Flacco revival in 2018, Monday night's game was encouraging. The Ravens also got good work from veteran Kenneth Dixon and rookie Gus Edwards as potential depth behind Alex Collins. Andrew Luck's follow-up to his preseason Week 1 performance wasn't quite as exciting, which should put a temporary freeze on his rising ADP. Jordan Wilkins continues to surpass Nyheim Hines in their backfield battle, although we got a surprise dose of Christine Michael. The Colts running backs are a fantasy mess.

