2018 fantasy football draft tiers: Wide receivers

When I hear the word "tiers," I don't think about fantasy football ... I think about the old '80s Kiss song ""Tears" are Falling. It wasn't even the makeup Kiss, either, it was the hair band version with all the pastel colors. Alright, I get it. Wrong word ... it's "tier" not "tear," but whatever. Anyways let's get back to 2018, and lots of fantasy fans are using tiers to determine the value of their players.

Ultimately, tiers sort players based on their projected level of production and ADP (average draft position). Using tiers assists fantasy owners in knowing where there's a potential decline in value among a position group, thus allowing owners to make a more educated decision on whether or not to draft a position based on who's been picked and who's still on the board. Tiers are useful for all sorts of fantasy drafts, and you can adjust them as needed to suit your league and scoring system.

Here are my own personal wide receiver tiers, which I will be updating (as needed) right up until Week 1:

Tier One - Round 1

Notes: You might disagree, but Brown belongs in his own tier. Per FantasyPros.com, he's been a WR2 or better in 74 percent of his games since 2013. That stat alone is nothing short of incredible. Brown will be a top-five selection.

Tier Two - Rounds 1-2

Notes: Hopkins finished last season with 96 catches, 1,378 yards and 13 touchdowns, but his stats while Deshaun Watson was under center were plain ridiculous. In fact, he averaged 96 yards and 1.2 touchdowns per game in Watson's six starts. While that pace seems unsustainable, Hopkins is a good bet to produce nice totals across the board. He's been a top-three PPR wideout in two of the last three seasons. ... Beckham has averaged 6.6 catches for 94.1 yards and scored a combined 38 touchdowns in his first 47 games at the NFL level. He's a surefire top-12 pick in all re-drafts. ... Jones has posted 80-plus catches and 1,400-plus yards in each of the last three seasons, but he's scored just 17 combined touchdowns in those 46 games. He also had just three top-10 PPR finishes and was 21st or worse among wideouts 11 times last season. That's been the biggest issue with Jones.

Tier Three - Rounds 2-3

Notes: Thomas might move into the second tier next season if he's able to record another campaign with 90-plus catches and 1,200-plus yards, but he needs an increase in the five touchdowns he had in 2017. ... Allen is coming off a career season that saw him finish third in PPR points among wideouts. He'll see another monster target share with Hunter Henry out for the season. ... Adams, who inked a big extension in the offseason, is now the top option in the Green Bay pass attack for Aaron Rodgers. Giddy up. ... Green has posted 1,000-plus yards in each of his six NFL seasons where he's played in at least 13 games.

Tier Four - Rounds 3-4

Notes: Thielen is coming off a career season with 91 catches, 1,276 yards and four touchdowns, which was good for eighth in PPR points among wideouts. He'll now be catching passes from Kirk Cousins, making him a borderline No. 1 wideout. ... Evans has posted 1,000-plus yards in each of his four NFL seasons, but he's scored five or fewer times in two of his last three and will be without Jameis Winston for the start of 2018. ... Fitzgerald, who will be entering his age-36 season, has actually seen his target totals increase in each of his last four seasons. He was also in the top 20 among wideouts in hog rate, according to PlayerProfiler.com. ... Baldwin be considered a rebound candidate in fantasy leagues, barring any setbacks in his return from a sore knee. ... Hilton could wind up being a draft bargain, though his ADP has started to rise with Andrew Luck looking more and more like his old self. ... Diggs is one of the biggest breakout candidates among wideouts. Don't be surprised if he lands in the top-10 in PPR points in 2018.

Tier Five - Rounds 4-5

Notes: Hill ranked ninth in PPR scoring a season ago, but will he lose a bit of his target share with the addition of Sammy Watkins? He'll also be catching passes from the talented but inexperienced Patrick Mahomes. ... Tate has posted 90 or more catches in each of his last four seasons as a member of the Lions. ... Robinson missed most of last season with a torn ACL, but he should be in good shape for Week 1. He's also projected for a big target share in Chicago. ... Landry is unlikely to duplicate the target, catch and touchdown totals he had last season, making him more of a No. 2 fantasy wideout in 2018 drafts. ... New Raiders coach Jon Gruden has said that Cooper will be an offensive focal point in 2018, making him a potential value.

Tier Six - Rounds 5-6

Notes: Even with Brown and Le'Veon Bell on the roster, Smith-Schuster is still looking a potential 100-target season square in the face. As a rookie, he had 79 targets in 14 games. ... The Ravens have 336 vacated targets from last season's roster, so there should be no shortage of targets for Crabtree. ... Cooks lands in a Los Angeles offense that spread the ball around, so don't be shocked if he ends up outside of the top-20 PPR wideouts in 2018. ... Jeffery's status for the start of the regular season is in a little bit of doubt at this point as he continues to recover from shoulder surgery, so he's dropped a few tiers.

Tier Seven - Rounds 7-8

Notes: Cobb and Sanders are a pair of veterans who should benefit from more targets (and better targets) this season. ... Davis, if he can avoid the injuries that bothered him as a rookie, could turn into quite the draft bargain. ... Anderson popped at times last season, as he finished as a top-20 PPR wideout in every game during a five-week stretch before finishing on a down note. Still, he could be a decent value pick. ... Cooks is considered the top fantasy wideout on the Rams roster, but no one would be surprised if Woods leads the team in PPR points. ... Garcon might be picked ahead of Goodwin in drafts, but the latter has developed a great rapport with Jimmy Garoppolo and could turn into one of the year's big breakouts.

Tier Eight - Rounds 9-10

Notes: Fuller has huge upside with Watson under center, but he needs to avoid the nagging injuries that have dogged him as a pro. ... Funchess showed some flashes last season, finishing as a top-20 PPR wideout five times. The addition of rookie D.J. Moore is a cause for concern, however, and could put a dent into his target share. ... Watkins saw just 70 targets with the Rams last season, and he's now in a crowded Chiefs offense that could limit his statistical potential, too.

Tier Nine - Rounds 10-11

Notes: Hurns has a chance to lead all Dallas wideouts in targets, making him worth a late-round look in drafts. ... Kupp led the Rams wideouts in targets, catches and receiving yards, but the addition of Cooks will stunt his statistical growth. ... Edelman will miss the first four games due to a suspension, but he'll be valuable upon his return.

