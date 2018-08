Fantasy Live, hosted by Marcas Grant, is here to give you all the latest news such as Adrian Peterson signing in Washington (4:00). Dave Dameshek from the Dave Dameshek Football Program joins Marcas to talk all things Steelers (18:07). Marcas also discusses Yahoo's Fantasy Football Rebounds of 2018 with Liz Loza (33:48). Like, Share, Subscribe!

