NFL Fantasy LIVE Podcast, hosted by Marcas Grant, is here to give you all the latest news such as Redskins rookie running back Derrius Guice suffering a torn ACL (3:45). Cole Wright weighs in on preseason Week 1 takeaways (14:50). Marcas also discusses boom or busts with Mike Tagliere (34:12). Like, Share & Subscribe!

