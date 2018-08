Fantasy Live, hosted by Marcas Grant, is here to give you all the latest news such as Phillip Rivers says: Virgil Green 'getting a feel' for Chargers' O (2:24). Michael Fabiano weighs in on his list of "camp players on the rise" (20:13). Marcas also discusses fantasy football bounce back candidates with Brandon Marianne Lee (35:45). Like, Share, Subscribe!

Listen to the podcast below: