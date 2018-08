The NFL Fantasy Live podcast, hosted by Marcas Grant, is here to give you all the latest news, including Antonio Brown being sidelined with an undisclosed injury (2:37). Plus, a recap of the Hall of Fame Game between the Ravens and Bears (20:51). Marcas also discusses Yards Created with Graham Barfield (29:07). Like, Share, Subscribe!

