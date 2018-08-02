Fantasy What to Watch For: Hall of Fame Game

The long cold winter of summer is nearly over. (I said what I said. Leave me alone.) Football is finally back in our lives and on our television screens with the Hall of Fame Game kicking off in Canton on Thursday night.

More importantly, we can start to take some of the many fantasy theories that we've been devising online all offseason and see if they work in practice. I know, it's easy to scoff and say "it's just preseason, bro." But that's what the preseason is for. Then again, if you're reading this article, you probably already know that. I'll stop jabbering and get to the point.

Ravens

Lamar Jackson: In a draft class full of polarizing quarterbacks, Jackson might have been the most argued over. Seriously ... no one asked Josh Allen if he should move to tight end, right? Anyway, it's not likely that Joe Flacco is going to see a lot of snaps in this one so we should get a pretty long look at Jackson. The Ravens have already said they'd like to get both of their quarterbacks on the field at the same time this season and while you shouldn't expect it to happen a ton, we might see an example of what it would look like. Either way, Jackson will get his first shot at closing the gap between he and Flacco. Could we see him starting before the season is out? That test starts Thursday night.

New receivers: The Ravens added a few new faces to an offense that was offensive at times. Despite the presence of the much-ballyhooed Amari Cooper, Michael Crabtree was the best fantasy receiver on the Raiders roster the past two seasons and seems destined to take over that mantle in Baltimore. Both Willie Snead and John Brown lost most of their 2017 seasons because of health issues and are looking to start over in a new location. We could see some indication of their recovery progress and how they'll mesh with this new offense. If all three of these new receivers can play at a high level, the Ravens offense becomes a tantalizing fantasy proposition.

Bears

Mitch Trubisky: After an unremarkable rookie season, the Bears surrounded their prospective franchise quarterback with weapons. That's the good part. The not-so-good part is the talk that he's still trying to work his way through new head coach Matt Nagy's offensive system. That shouldn't be a total surprise considering Trubisky hasn't had all that long to work with it. Even though he's not likely to see a lot of action in this game, we should get a chance to see how far the offense -- and its quarterback -- still have to go.

New pass-catchers: Is this feeling a little redundant to what I wrote above? Maybe because these two teams made a lot of the same changes in the offseason. Allen Robinson was the headliner of Chicago's offseason additions, giving Trubisky a playmaking receiver who caught 20 combined touchdowns in two seasons before losing nearly all of 2017 to a knee injury. Taylor Gabriel hasn't been quite as discussed but could be just as important if the Bears offense is to take a step forward this year, Gabriel's abilities as a shifty, explosive pass-catcher will need to be on display. While Trey Burton isn't a wide receiver, he sort of plays like one. The Eagles quarterbacks raved about Burton's route-running ability and he should provide a consistent target for Trubisky in the middle of the field. Burton was already a sleeper tight end option and could see his value rise with some solid preseason performances.

Marcas Grant is a fantasy editor for NFL.com and a man who enjoyed his six weeks of NFL summer. Send him your heatwave takes via Twitter @MarcasG. If you read all of that, congrats. Follow him on Facebook, Instagram and Snapchat (marcasg9).