Fantasy Live, hosted by Marcas Grant, is here to give you all the latest news such as Josh Allen taking first team reps in Bills camp (2:20). Cards' starting QB job is Sam Bradford's to lose (4:32). Marcas also discusses the curious case of Dez Bryant (10:15). #BSOHL is a new segment to close out the show (34:09). Like, Share, Subscribe!

Listen to the podcast below: